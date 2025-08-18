News Today

[News Today] Historic show at Wembley by BLACKPINK

[LEAD]
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has become the first female Korean act to perform at Wembley Stadium, in the UK. The concert was held on August 15 and 16 as part of their world tour Deadline. Here's more.

[REPORT]
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK held a concert at Wembley Stadium in the UK on August 15 and 16.

It was part of the band’s world tour titled ‘Deadline’ which covers 16 cities around the world.

Wembley Stadium which accommodates 90-thousand spectators is an iconic concert venue, best known for British rock band Queen’s Live Aid performance in 1985.

From the King of Pops Michael Jackson all the way to Taylor Swift also performed here over the years.

As for Korean artists, BTS was the first to grace the Wembley stage in 2019 and now six years later, BLACKPINK followed in their footsteps.

During the concert, BLACKPINK members said it was a dream come true for them to perform at Wembley.

BBC said that BLACKPINK reasserted their position as the world's biggest girl group, with a riotous show.

