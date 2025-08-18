News 9

Yellow Envelope Act stirs debate

입력 2025.08.18 (23:56)

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the business community has expressed strong concerns about the so-called 'Yellow Envelope Act', which is scheduled to be presented at the National Assembly plenary session in three days.

They argued that it would drive companies out and eliminate jobs, calling for a one-year postponement of its implementation, but the labor sector countered that this is an unfounded instigation of fear.

Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

Last month, the amendment to the Labor Union Act, known as the 'Yellow Envelope Act', passed through the National Assembly's relevant standing committee under the leadership of the ruling party.

The key points include expanding the scope of employers and limiting companies' claims for damages related to union activities.

In the previous government, it was blocked twice by the right to request reconsideration, but it is a national agenda of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor/July 28: "The government will ensure that the purpose of the law is implemented stably in the field by carrying out follow-up measures without any setbacks."]

The business community has repeatedly requested social dialogue and negotiations between labor and management.

As the presentation at the plenary session on the 21st approaches, they expressed strong concerns today (Aug. 18) about the possibility of processing it without consultation.

[Son Kyung-sik/President of Korea Enterprises Federation: "I think it will result in blocking many jobs for our workers. Therefore, I hope that we do not drive companies out and instead create more jobs domestically."]

They are asking for acceptance of their proposals, such as maintaining the current scope of employers, excluding business management decisions from the scope of labor disputes, and extending the current six-month postponement period to one year.

In particular, they emphasized that the automobile, shipbuilding, and steel industries, which are major export sectors, are concerned about significant damage due to the complex primary and secondary contractor structure.

The labor sector urged the management sector to stop instigating unfounded fears and called for the unwavering passage of the amendment.

[Park Rae-gun/Co-representative of the Movement for the Amendment of Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act: "The amendment to Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act must be passed immediately. Only then can we change the corporate practices that have suppressed labor rights based on illegal and unfair labor practices."]

Both the business and labor sectors plan to launch full-scale campaigns, including resolution rallies in front of the National Assembly tomorrow (Aug. 19).

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

