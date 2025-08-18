Ex-PM Han to be summoned again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special investigation team for the insurrection will summon former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a suspect again tomorrow (Aug. 19).



They plan to investigate how high-ranking officials, including former Prime Minister Han, participated in or facilitated the emergency martial law.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is under suspicion of participating in or facilitating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law as the 'second-in-command' of the government.



He will be re-summoned as a suspect by the special investigation team about 50 days after being questioned on the 2nd of last month.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/July 2: "(You claimed that you tried to prevent the declaration of martial law, is that correct?) …."]



The special investigation team believes that former Prime Minister Han was involved in the procedures for declaring martial law and drafted a post-declaration document to address legal flaws in the declaration.



Additionally, they are investigating allegations that he committed perjury in the Constitutional Court by claiming he was unaware of the martial law declaration and that he was involved in obstructing the National Assembly's resolution to lift the martial law.



The special investigation team stated, "We will investigate how the constitutional responsibilities of the Prime Minister are connected to criminal responsibilities."



They argue that former Prime Minister Han's actions were unconstitutional.



Once the investigation is complete, the special investigation team plans to review whether to request a detention warrant.



In the trial regarding the charges of insurrection, additional testimony has emerged that on the day of the 12.3 emergency martial law, former President Yoon stated, "We can declare martial law again."



Sergeant Lee Min-soo, who was a driver for former Commander of the Capital Defense Command Lee Jin-woo, testified that former President Yoon said, "Even if we have to shoot, we can declare martial law again."



He further revealed that he directly heard a conversation between former Commander Lee and former President Yoon, stating, "I couldn't speak about it to the investigative agency, and I feel ashamed for remaining silent despite knowing."



Former President Yoon did not attend this trial either.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



