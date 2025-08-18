Prosecutors: Discarded by accident

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, the explanation from the prosecution about how this band got lost is quite absurd.



They say an employee accidentally threw it away.



What is also hard to understand is that they conducted an inspection knowing that the band was missing but did not accurately ascertain the circumstances.



Our exclusive report continues with reporter Choi Yoo-kyung.



[Report]



After the search and seizure by the Southern District Prosecutor's Office in December last year, "Geonjin Beopsa" Jeon was writing a document stating, "I confirm the cash seizure."



Next to him, bundles of cash are placed tied with a band.



The prosecution explained that they counted the cash one more time to officially receive the seized items, and during this process, an employee accidentally discarded the bands and stickers.



It took the prosecution four months to realize this fact, and the cash was tied with a rubber band instead of the band.



The damage to the seized items was reported to the Supreme Prosecutor's Office, but an inspection according to regulations was not conducted.



At that time, the head of the Southern District Prosecutor's Office was Shin Eung-seok, a prosecutor considered to be "pro-Yoon." Shin told KBS, "I judged that it was inappropriate to conduct an inspection during the investigation," and "I decided to hold off and make a judgment after the investigation was completed."



Along with former Chief Prosecutor Shin, the then Attorney General Shim Woo-jung and the then Deputy Chief Prosecutor Lee Jin-dong, who were part of the reporting system, all expressed their intention to resign on the 1st of last month.



[Lee Seong-yoon/Member of the National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "I think it is necessary to investigate whether the evidence was destroyed intentionally, as various possibilities exist, including the concern that it might remain as evidence."]



According to government regulations, if the prosecution does not conduct the necessary inspections, the Ministry of Justice can initiate an inspection on its own authority.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



