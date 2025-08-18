News 9

Prosecutors lost key evidence

[Anchor]

Mr. Jeon, known as Geonjin Beopsa, was first investigated by the prosecution.

The prosecution discovered cash bundles worth over 100 million won, including the so-called "Gwanbong-gwon," at Jeon’s hideout at the end of last year, but has yet to determine their source.

However, it has been confirmed that key evidence that could clarify this source has been lost during the investigation process.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the exclusive report.

[Report]

The Southern District Prosecutors' Office discovered cash bundles totaling 165 million won at the hideout of "Geonjin Beopsa" Jeon Seong-bae at the end of last year.

Among this, 50 million won was in the form of "Gwanbong-gwon."

Gwanbong-gwon literally means "sealed banknotes by government agencies," which are difficult for individuals to possess as they are only issued to commercial banks by the Bank of Korea.

Gwanbong-gwon has also appeared in investigations related to civilian surveillance under the Lee Myung-bak administration in 2012 and the "clothing expenses" investigation of First Lady Kim Jung-sook, often leading to suspicions regarding the Blue House's special activity funds.

[Jeon Seong-bae, "Geonjin Beopsa": "(Who did you receive the Gwanbong-gwon from?) ..."]

As of now, eight months later, the source of the Gwanbong-gwon has not been revealed, and there is a reason for this.

KBS's investigation has confirmed that the prosecution lost all evidence needed to trace the flow of funds.

Sealed banknotes are bundled in groups of 100 and wrapped with a "band," and these bundles are packaged in groups of ten with a "sticker" attached.

The band and sticker contain information such as the date of banknote inspection, the person in charge, the department, and the equipment used.

This paper is the "band" of the Gwanbong-gwon.

The information contained here is almost the only clue that can trace the cash flow.

The prosecution belatedly initiated an investigation with the Bank of Korea at the end of April, but by then, they had already lost evidence such as the bands.

Not only the Gwanbong-gwon but also the bands for the remaining cash of 115 million won have all disappeared.

[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "Since the staff stamps and verifies, through that band, we can confirm how the funds were generated and how they were disbursed..."]

Despite the source of the money being unverified, the Southern District Prosecutors' Office determined that the cash bundles were not related to Jeon's alleged ties with the Unification Church and did not refer the case to the special investigation team.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

