Probe tracks missing bag

[Anchor]

The special investigation team questioned Jeon Seong-bae about the necklace and bag given by the Unification Church and where the gifts for Mrs. Kim went.

They also plan to request a detention warrant for Mr. Jeon.

This is reporter Heo Ji-young.

[Report]

In 2022, when the Yoon Suk Yeol government was launched.

Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters, prepared three gifts for "Mrs. Kim Keon-hee."

These include a diamond necklace worth 60 million won, an expensive bag, and Cheonsusam concentrated tea.

The gifts were delivered to Jeon Seong-bae along with a request related to the "Unification Church issue."

The special investigation team secured evidence indicating that these gifts were delivered to Mrs. Kim's side.

Mr. Jeon sent a message to Mr. Yoon saying, "I delivered the items you asked for to the lady well," and "The lady was surprised that the diamond was large."

Additionally, they obtained a recorded phone conversation in which Mrs. Kim asked Mr. Yoon, "Is this what the Unification Church's President Han Hak Ja eats?" and "When else would I get to eat something like this if not from Director Yoon?"

Based on this evidence, the special investigation team summoned Jeon Seong-bae for the first time.

[Jeon Seong-bae/Unification Church Shaman: "(Did you deliver the request related to the Unification Church to Kim Keon-hee?) …."]

The special investigation team presented messages and questioned whether the necklace and luxury bag were delivered to Mrs. Kim, and where these items are now.

The suspicion of interference in the "People Power Party leadership election" was also under investigation.

They asked whether a large number of Unification Church members were registered as party members to support Congressman Kwon Seong-dong in the 2023 People Power Party leadership election, and whether requests related to the Unification Church were exchanged in return.

After first arresting and indicting Mr. Yoon, the special investigation team plans to request a detention warrant for Mr. Jeon as early as tomorrow (Aug. 19) on charges of bribery under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of specific crimes.

The special investigation team requested the People Power Party to submit the party member list again to clarify the allegations of Unification Church members joining the party, but it was not accepted.

This is KBS News, Heo Ji-young.

