Kim Keon-hee set for another summons

[Anchor]

We bring you news on the special prosecutor's investigation.

The Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team summoned Mrs. Kim, her aide Kim Ye-seong, and Jeon Seong-bae, the fortune teller, for questioning today (Aug. 18).

However, there was no face-to-face qeustioning that had drawn much attention, and Mrs. Kim refused to make a statement again this time.

This is reporter Lee Hyung-kwan.

[Report]

In her second investigation since her arrest, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee appeared in a private transport vehicle.

The morning session lasted only one hour, focusing on the allegations of 'nomination and election interference' that could not be concluded due to her refusal to testify during the first investigation.

The investigation team checked whether there was any involvement from the nomination of Gyeongnam Governor Park Wan-soo and Gangwon Governor Kim Jin-tae to the Pohang mayoral election during the 2022 local elections.

Mrs. Kim answered some questions but refused to testify on most of them.

The afternoon session focused on the allegations of stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, where the special prosecutor team continued to question whether Mrs. Kim had received compensation from Lee Jeong-pil, who was a central figure in the operation, or if there were separate transactions, presuming that she was aware of the stock manipulation, but Mrs. Kim again refused to testify.

The investigation, which started at 10 AM and lasted over six hours, saw Mrs. Kim mostly respond with 'I don't know' or 'I don't remember.'

The special prosecutor has notified Mrs. Kim to reappear on the morning of the day after tomorrow (Aug. 20), but her side stated they would decide after assessing her health condition.

Kim Ye-seong, referred to as 'Mrs. Kim's butler ,' also appeared for the first time in the special prosecutor's office since being arrested on the 15th.

It is reported that the special prosecutor questioned whether Mr. Kim received large investments from major companies like HS Hyosung by leveraging Mrs. Kim's connections.

Both Mrs. Kim and Mr. Kim deny any connection, so no face-to-face questioning took place.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

