News 9

Gov't ends Aug. 15 Doctrine

입력 2025.08.18 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Ministry of Unification is focusing on ways to build military trust, starting with the restoration of the September 19 military agreement.

Additionally, it has officially discarded the unification policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, known as the August 15 Doctrine, which was criticized as a theory of absorption unification.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to create a phased denuclearization strategy.

Next, we have reporter Yoon Jin.

[Report]

The remarks made by President Lee Jae Myung at the Cabinet meeting were followed in the afternoon by the Minister of Unification.

[Chung Dong-young/Minister of Unification: "We will thoroughly manage the situation and gradually build military trust through military communications and the restoration of the September 19 military agreement."]

At this point, where North Korea has not made contact, it is difficult to gain momentum for joint projects between the two Koreas, such as the mutual withdrawal of GP and the recovery of remains, which are part of the September 19 military agreement.

On the other hand, the suspension of artillery training in the buffer zone is mentioned as an area where our government can take proactive measures.

There is a possibility that North Korea may respond positively to our proactive measures, such as stopping leaflets or loudspeaker broadcasts.

[Cho Yong-geun/Former Director of North Korean Policy at the Ministry of National Defense: "During the 2018 inter-Korean military talks, North Korea strongly requested measures to stop hostile acts in the border area, so if we take proactive measures, (North Korea) will not refuse."]

The Ministry of Unification has officially discarded the 'August 15 Unification Doctrine' of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The August 15 Doctrine, which aimed to stimulate the desire for free unification among North Korean residents and bring about internal change, has been criticized as a theory of absorption unification.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has stated that he will prepare a "phased denuclearization" strategy that leads to freezing, reduction, and dismantlement.

The goal is to create an opportunity for dialogue with North Korea in any way possible.

[Cho Hyun/Foreign Minister: "We will create conditions for dialogue on North Korean nuclear issues and seek to resume dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. and between the two Koreas."]

Last week, North Korea, through a statement by Kim Yo-jong, the deputy director of the Workers' Party, declared its intention to maintain a hostile attitude towards South Korea.

It will be interesting to see how they respond to our government's additional attempts at dialogue, which were made in connection with the Liberation Day speech.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't ends Aug. 15 Doctrine
    • 입력 2025-08-18 23:56:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Ministry of Unification is focusing on ways to build military trust, starting with the restoration of the September 19 military agreement.

Additionally, it has officially discarded the unification policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, known as the August 15 Doctrine, which was criticized as a theory of absorption unification.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to create a phased denuclearization strategy.

Next, we have reporter Yoon Jin.

[Report]

The remarks made by President Lee Jae Myung at the Cabinet meeting were followed in the afternoon by the Minister of Unification.

[Chung Dong-young/Minister of Unification: "We will thoroughly manage the situation and gradually build military trust through military communications and the restoration of the September 19 military agreement."]

At this point, where North Korea has not made contact, it is difficult to gain momentum for joint projects between the two Koreas, such as the mutual withdrawal of GP and the recovery of remains, which are part of the September 19 military agreement.

On the other hand, the suspension of artillery training in the buffer zone is mentioned as an area where our government can take proactive measures.

There is a possibility that North Korea may respond positively to our proactive measures, such as stopping leaflets or loudspeaker broadcasts.

[Cho Yong-geun/Former Director of North Korean Policy at the Ministry of National Defense: "During the 2018 inter-Korean military talks, North Korea strongly requested measures to stop hostile acts in the border area, so if we take proactive measures, (North Korea) will not refuse."]

The Ministry of Unification has officially discarded the 'August 15 Unification Doctrine' of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The August 15 Doctrine, which aimed to stimulate the desire for free unification among North Korean residents and bring about internal change, has been criticized as a theory of absorption unification.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has stated that he will prepare a "phased denuclearization" strategy that leads to freezing, reduction, and dismantlement.

The goal is to create an opportunity for dialogue with North Korea in any way possible.

[Cho Hyun/Foreign Minister: "We will create conditions for dialogue on North Korean nuclear issues and seek to resume dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. and between the two Koreas."]

Last week, North Korea, through a statement by Kim Yo-jong, the deputy director of the Workers' Party, declared its intention to maintain a hostile attitude towards South Korea.

It will be interesting to see how they respond to our government's additional attempts at dialogue, which were made in connection with the Liberation Day speech.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 검찰, 건진법사 ‘관봉권’ 추적 단서 전부 유실…감찰도 안 해

[단독] 검찰, 건진법사 ‘관봉권’ 추적 단서 전부 유실…감찰도 안 해
김건희, 또 “모른다·기억 안 <br>난다” …특검, 20일 추가 소환

김건희, 또 “모른다·기억 안 난다” …특검, 20일 추가 소환
군사합의 복원, 접경지 훈련 중단부터?…전 정부 ‘8·15독트린’ 폐기

군사합의 복원, 접경지 훈련 중단부터?…전 정부 ‘8·15독트린’ 폐기
철강 파생상품도 50% 관세…<br>수출기업 ‘2차 충격’

철강 파생상품도 50% 관세…수출기업 ‘2차 충격’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.