President urges peace without war

입력 2025.08.18 (23:56)

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung instructed today (Aug. 18) at the Eulji cabinet meeting to prepare for the gradual implementation of feasible parts of existing inter-Korean agreements.

He also emphasized that peace, which does not require fighting, is the most certain security.

Following his Liberation Day speech, he reaffirmed his commitment to improving inter-Korean relations.

The first report is by reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

At the Eulji cabinet meeting, which he chaired for the first time since taking office, President Lee Jae Myung urged a strong readiness posture while also emphasizing the need for courage to lower tensions.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "True competent security is to maintain peace. I often say that a state of peace where there is no need to fight is the most certain security."]

He then instructed relevant departments to prepare for the gradual implementation of feasible parts of the inter-Korean agreements.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "In the rapidly changing external environment, it is very important for the Republic of Korea to protect its national interests and expand its diplomatic space, and inter-Korean relations are crucial for that."]

This is interpreted as a reiteration of his commitment to restore the September 19 military agreement, which he mentioned in his Liberation Day speech.

The Eulji exercise is a training for worst-case scenarios, but he drew a line stating it has a defensive nature.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "It is a defensive nature that protects the lives and safety of our citizens, and we made it clear that there is no intention to attack North Korea or escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula."]

President Lee also stated that the concept of security itself has changed due to the reorganization of the international order and the development of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for integrated security capabilities.

The Presidential Office explained that while it may not be easy to restore trust between the two Koreas in the short term, they will gradually address the recoverable aspects step by step.

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

