PPP contines to slam raid

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party is strongly opposing the special prosecutor's attempt, in the Kim Keon-hee case, to seize the party member list.



They held a general meeting in front of the special prosecutor's office and the court, urging an immediate halt to the crimes disguised as an investigation.



Reporter Park Young-min has the story.



[Report]



["Oppression of the opposition! Political revenge! Stop the search and seizure!"]



The People Power Party held an emergency general meeting in front of the special prosecutor's office for the Kim Keon-hee case.



They claimed that the special prosecutor is trying to steal the personal information of 5 million party members and urged to stop the unconstitutional and illegal search and seizure, as well as attempts to annihilate the opposition.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "It is the special prosecutor Min Jung-ki who is committing crimes under the guise of an investigation by labeling the opposition as a group of criminals."]



They also pressured the court that issued the warrant.



Criticizing that the court, which has bowed to power by postponing President Lee Jae Myung's trial, has now become an automatic warrant issuer for the special prosecutor.



[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party Member: "If we lie down like this in front of power, there is no future for the Republic of Korea, and the judiciary of the Republic of Korea is dead."]



Candidates for party leadership also joined the offensive, calling it "political revenge" and "the madness of the political special prosecutor."



In response to the strong opposition from the People Power Party, the special prosecutor also began behind-the-scenes coordination.



They sent prosecutors and investigators to repeatedly request cooperation in the investigation.



However, the People Power Party insisted that the allegations of members joining the Unification Church are unrelated to the party member list, and both sides ultimately could not narrow their differences.



Meanwhile, the People Power Party held a third general meeting and resolved to protect the party member list.



Until the expiration of the search warrant on the 20th, Chairman Song Eon-seog and party members will remain on standby at the party headquarters for 24 hours to prevent the execution of the warrant.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!