Tensions between Trump and Zelensky

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The outline of a negotiation plan to end the Ukraine war is becoming clearer.



First, there is the territorial issue.



If Ukraine hands over the entire eastern region to Russia and recognizes the current occupied areas in the southern front, Russian troops will withdraw from the northern occupied territories.



This is referred to as a 'territorial exchange,' and the territory that Ukraine would have to give up amounts to 20% of its total land.



In return for handing over this territory, President Trump has proposed that Ukraine will be guaranteed security.



The U.S. is suggesting a collective defense similar to NATO.



According to our time, tomorrow (Aug. 19) morning, President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky are scheduled to hold talks on this plan.



First, let’s watch the report from correspondent Kim Kyung-soo, and then we will connect to Washington.



[Report]



President Trump wrote on social media that there has been "significant progress" with Russia, asking people to "stay tuned."



While there were no specific details, Trump's diplomatic aides claimed that the U.S. has secured concessions from Russia to protect Ukraine in a manner similar to NATO.



[Steve Witkoff/Trump's Special Envoy: "It means that the United States is potentially prepare to be able to give Article 5 security guarantees."]



NATO Article 5 states that if one member is attacked, it is considered an attack on all members, and military support is provided as part of collective defense.



This was invoked after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.



The U.S. explanation is that even if NATO membership, which Ukraine desperately desires, is not permitted, it is a kind of compromise to provide protection at the level of NATO member states.



[Marco Rubio/U.S. Secretary of State: "They don't want to wait three or four years from now and find another war on their hands. So there's going to have to be some security guarantees."]



Ukrainian President Zelensky welcomed the U.S. readiness to participate in security as a historic decision.



However, he emphasized that security guarantees must be substantial and provided on land, in the air, and at sea.



However, since the U.S. security guarantee is predicated on Ukraine conceding territory to Russia, whether Ukraine and European leaders will accept this remains a key issue.



[Anchor]



Now, let’s connect to Washington, where the two leaders' meeting is being prepared.



Correspondent Kim Kyung-soo, ultimately, the U.S. is saying that if Ukraine gives up territory, it will protect the remaining land, right?



What is the specific intention of this negotiation plan?



[Reporter]



That’s correct.



President Trump is waiting for President Zelensky with the option of exchanging territory for security.



The psychological warfare has also begun.



President Trump wrote on social media that if President Zelensky wants, the war could end almost immediately, or they could continue to fight.



This is pressure to accept the proposal, and it can also be interpreted as an intention to shift the blame if the agreement falls through.



President Zelensky also countered.



He emphasized that it should differ from 1994 when the guarantees were given but ineffective.



At that time, Ukraine was guaranteed territorial sovereignty in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons, but the promises were not kept.



Ultimately, the success of the talks will depend on how solid and specific the U.S. security guarantee plan is, and how much territory Ukraine is willing to concede.



[Anchor]



Meanwhile, many European leaders have also visited the White House, right?



[Reporter]



European leaders from the UK, France, Germany, and Finland have flown to Washington to persuade Trump, who is suspected of turning towards Russia.



Europe is greatly concerned that if Trump appears to concede to Russia's demands and the war ends, it could shake the foundations of the Atlantic alliance, which was created to contain Soviet expansion.



Additionally, there are concerns that if Zelensky meets Trump alone, he could face humiliation like during the February talks.



This has been reported from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!