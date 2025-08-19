Temperature stickers for batteries

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If a battery catches fire on an airplane, it can be a serious issue.



The government has decided to implement a method of attaching temperature-sensitive stickers instead of placing backup batteries in plastic bags starting next month.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



Following the fire on an Air Busan passenger plane earlier this year, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport mandated that backup batteries be placed in plastic bags when boarding aircraft.



However, there have been criticisms that plastic bags do not prevent fires and only increase waste, leading to the related regulations becoming ineffective.



[Kimpo Airport Passenger: "I haven't heard anything about needing to put it in a plastic bag or any information related to (insulation) stickers."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, which began reviewing the regulations on bringing backup batteries, held a final meeting with airlines last week and confirmed the new regulations.



Starting next month, plastic bags will be eliminated, and instead, temperature-sensitive stickers will be introduced.



These temperature-sensitive stickers change color when a certain temperature is reached.



The stickers will be placed on the outside of the overhead compartments to quickly detect if a fire occurs inside the compartment.



However, the effectiveness of fire prevention remains questionable.



[Lee Young-joo/Professor of Fire Safety and Disaster Management at Kyungil University: "I wonder if it is reasonable to stick the sticker and keep watching it, waiting for the temperature to change and then asking to be notified if there is an issue."]



It is reported that there will be no changes to the regulations prohibiting placing backup batteries in the overhead compartments.



Flame-retardant bags will also be provided on aircraft, with at least one available.



Although it is a recommendation, it is expected to apply to all national carriers.



Concerns and confusion regarding backup battery fires continue, as a backup battery held by a passenger fell into the seat gap, causing the aircraft to return.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is expected to announce the new regulations next week.



This is KBS News Yoon Ah-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!