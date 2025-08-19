Half of office workers use AI

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many people are using generative AI like ChatGPT for work and other purposes.



A survey found that more than one in two office workers are using it.



This is double the level compared to the United States, the home of artificial intelligence.



Reporter Park Chan reports.



[Report]



Life expectancy is essential data for calculating insurance premiums.



When asked about life expectancy, generative AI visualizes the data immediately.



[Lim Ji-young/Head of Data AI Planning Team, Korea Insurance Development Institute: "We are using it effectively for searching, summarizing data, and translating foreign materials."]



ChatGPT started its first service in November 2022.



About two and a half years have passed, and the proportion of domestic workers using generative AI for work is 51.8%.



In the leading country of artificial intelligence, the United States, it is 26.5%.



The proportion of so-called 'heavy users' who use generative AI for more than an hour a day is also more than double that of the U.S.



[August 1995 'News9': "Internet communication connects automatically with just one click."]



Compared to the early days of the internet, AI is spreading much faster.



At the three-year mark of commercialization, the internet usage rate in Korea was 8%.



Although generative AI has not been around for three years, its usage rate is 63.5%, more than eight times higher.



The use of generative AI has also reduced working hours by about 3.8%.



Based on a 40-hour work week, this means workers can work about an hour and a half less.



[Seo Dong-hyun/Manager, Employment Research Team, Bank of Korea: "(In the future) if 35 hours of work time is needed, we can consider ways to increase flexibility by utilizing generative AI."]



Currently limited to office jobs, the Bank of Korea predicts that the widespread use of physical AI, or robots equipped with AI, will significantly impact production jobs as well.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!