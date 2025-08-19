News 9

Instant rice consumption up

입력 2025.08.19 (02:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 18) is Rice Day.

At one time, the centerpiece of our dining table was freshly cooked home meals, but domestic rice consumption has been steadily declining.

In contrast, the instant rice market, which emphasizes convenience, continues to grow.

Let's first take a look at how our rice is currently being consumed, with a report from Choi Ji-hyun.

[Report]

The dinner table is being prepared hurridly after work.

["Let's eat~"]

Instant rice is served.

Every day, breakfast and dinner at home are served with instant rice.

There is no electric rice cooker.

[Kim Woo-jin & Lee Da-sol / Newlyweds: "It's actually not easy to cook rice while juggling work and parenting. We gifted the rice cooker we originally had to my parents."]

This is often because we couldn't finish the rice we bought in time.

[Kim Woo-jin & Lee Da-sol / Newlyweds: "When we buy rice, the capacity is large, so it's actually difficult to consume it all..."]

Last year, the per capita rice consumption in the country recorded the lowest level ever.

It is half of what it was 30 years ago.

In contrast, the rice consumption for instant rice last year increased by 25%.

The original instant rice, 'Hetbahn;', recorded sales of 900 billion won last year, the highest ever.

[Park Soon-yeop /Yeonje-gu, Busan: "When I'm too lazy to cook rice, I just heat up instant rice, and it tastes just like rice cooked in a rice cooker..."]

[Lee Soo-heon /Gunpo-si, Gyeonggi: "I eat instant rice about 3 to 4 times a week. I think instant rice itself is delicious."]

Companies specializing in rice cookers are also transforming.

Cuckoo is expanding into areas like refrigerators and robot vacuums, while Pungnyun, known for its pressure cookers, has released a humidifier that applies rice cooker technology.

As the way of consuming rice has shifted from cooking at home to using convenient instant rice, the related industry is also changing rapidly.

This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Instant rice consumption up
    • 입력 2025-08-19 02:21:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 18) is Rice Day.

At one time, the centerpiece of our dining table was freshly cooked home meals, but domestic rice consumption has been steadily declining.

In contrast, the instant rice market, which emphasizes convenience, continues to grow.

Let's first take a look at how our rice is currently being consumed, with a report from Choi Ji-hyun.

[Report]

The dinner table is being prepared hurridly after work.

["Let's eat~"]

Instant rice is served.

Every day, breakfast and dinner at home are served with instant rice.

There is no electric rice cooker.

[Kim Woo-jin & Lee Da-sol / Newlyweds: "It's actually not easy to cook rice while juggling work and parenting. We gifted the rice cooker we originally had to my parents."]

This is often because we couldn't finish the rice we bought in time.

[Kim Woo-jin & Lee Da-sol / Newlyweds: "When we buy rice, the capacity is large, so it's actually difficult to consume it all..."]

Last year, the per capita rice consumption in the country recorded the lowest level ever.

It is half of what it was 30 years ago.

In contrast, the rice consumption for instant rice last year increased by 25%.

The original instant rice, 'Hetbahn;', recorded sales of 900 billion won last year, the highest ever.

[Park Soon-yeop /Yeonje-gu, Busan: "When I'm too lazy to cook rice, I just heat up instant rice, and it tastes just like rice cooked in a rice cooker..."]

[Lee Soo-heon /Gunpo-si, Gyeonggi: "I eat instant rice about 3 to 4 times a week. I think instant rice itself is delicious."]

Companies specializing in rice cookers are also transforming.

Cuckoo is expanding into areas like refrigerators and robot vacuums, while Pungnyun, known for its pressure cookers, has released a humidifier that applies rice cooker technology.

As the way of consuming rice has shifted from cooking at home to using convenient instant rice, the related industry is also changing rapidly.

This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.
최지현
최지현

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 검찰, 건진법사 ‘관봉권’ 추적 단서 전부 유실…감찰도 안 해

[단독] 검찰, 건진법사 ‘관봉권’ 추적 단서 전부 유실…감찰도 안 해
김건희, 또 “모른다·기억 안 <br>난다” …특검, 20일 추가 소환

김건희, 또 “모른다·기억 안 난다” …특검, 20일 추가 소환
군사합의 복원, 접경지 훈련 중단부터?…전 정부 ‘8·15독트린’ 폐기

군사합의 복원, 접경지 훈련 중단부터?…전 정부 ‘8·15독트린’ 폐기
철강 파생상품도 50% 관세…<br>수출기업 ‘2차 충격’

철강 파생상품도 50% 관세…수출기업 ‘2차 충격’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.