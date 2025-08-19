Instant rice consumption up

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Aug. 18) is Rice Day.



At one time, the centerpiece of our dining table was freshly cooked home meals, but domestic rice consumption has been steadily declining.



In contrast, the instant rice market, which emphasizes convenience, continues to grow.



Let's first take a look at how our rice is currently being consumed, with a report from Choi Ji-hyun.



[Report]



The dinner table is being prepared hurridly after work.



["Let's eat~"]



Instant rice is served.



Every day, breakfast and dinner at home are served with instant rice.



There is no electric rice cooker.



[Kim Woo-jin & Lee Da-sol / Newlyweds: "It's actually not easy to cook rice while juggling work and parenting. We gifted the rice cooker we originally had to my parents."]



This is often because we couldn't finish the rice we bought in time.



[Kim Woo-jin & Lee Da-sol / Newlyweds: "When we buy rice, the capacity is large, so it's actually difficult to consume it all..."]



Last year, the per capita rice consumption in the country recorded the lowest level ever.



It is half of what it was 30 years ago.



In contrast, the rice consumption for instant rice last year increased by 25%.



The original instant rice, 'Hetbahn;', recorded sales of 900 billion won last year, the highest ever.



[Park Soon-yeop /Yeonje-gu, Busan: "When I'm too lazy to cook rice, I just heat up instant rice, and it tastes just like rice cooked in a rice cooker..."]



[Lee Soo-heon /Gunpo-si, Gyeonggi: "I eat instant rice about 3 to 4 times a week. I think instant rice itself is delicious."]



Companies specializing in rice cookers are also transforming.



Cuckoo is expanding into areas like refrigerators and robot vacuums, while Pungnyun, known for its pressure cookers, has released a humidifier that applies rice cooker technology.



As the way of consuming rice has shifted from cooking at home to using convenient instant rice, the related industry is also changing rapidly.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



