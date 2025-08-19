H. Pylori therapy shields bones

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Helicobacter pylori is considered a major cause of various gastrointestinal diseases.



However, research results have shown that eliminating this Helicobacter pylori can also be effective in preventing osteoporosis in women, in addition to gastrointestinal diseases.



Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.



[Report]



This is the appearance of Helicobacter pylori, which resides in the gastric mucosa.



It is a causative agent of gastritis and gastric cancer, with an infection rate of 44% among those aged 16 and older.



It has been shown that eliminating Helicobacter pylori has a preventive effect on osteoporosis.



According to a study conducted by researchers at Bundang Seoul National University Hospital, the incidence of osteoporosis in the group that received eradication therapy was 24.5%, which is nearly a 30% reduction in the risk of developing osteoporosis compared to the group that did not receive treatment.



The researchers explained that the effect of eradication therapy is particularly significant in women over the age of 50.



Since Helicobacter pylori interferes with calcium absorption, weakening bones, removing this bacterium is effective.



[Kim Na-young/Professor of Gastroenterology, Bundang Seoul National University Hospital: "When menopause occurs, osteoclasts become more active, leading to the onset of osteoporosis. However, when Helicobacter pylori is eradicated, the production of inflammatory substances is suppressed..."]



Osteoporosis is a condition where bone strength decreases, making fractures more likely, and 37% of women over 50 suffer from it.



The researchers urged that women with decreased bone density around menopause should check for Helicobacter infection and receive active treatment.



In men, the preventive effect against osteoporosis was not clearly observed.



Research results also indicate that the risk of developing dementia increases threefold if gastric ulcers occur due to Helicobacter pylori infection.



This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!