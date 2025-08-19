News 9

Burned trees used for construction

[Anchor]

So, is there a way to utilize the trees damaged by wildfires?

The Korea Forest Service is focusing on wooden buildings as a solution.

If used as building materials, it is expected to serve as a carbon storage facility.

Reporter Lee Seul-ki has the story.

[Report]

This is the 'National Forest Satellite Information & Technology Center' completed last year.

The entire structure, from the frame to the walls and exterior materials, is made of wood.

About three-quarters of the wood used is from trees damaged by the wildfire in Uljin in 2022.

[Lim Joong-bin/National Institute of Forest Science, Forestry Researcher: "There are research results indicating that we can utilize trees damaged by wildfires, so let's create a center to demonstrate these findings. We collected pine trees that were damaged by the wildfires that occurred in Uljin and Gangwon in 2022..."]

Trees damaged by wildfires can be processed like regular wood if the external charred layer is removed, especially when the damage is minimal.

There is no difference in strength compared to regular wood, so it can be used for major structural components and exterior materials of buildings, and the price is about a quarter cheaper.

[Ha Sang-han/Director of Production Operations, Korea Forestry Cooperative Federation: "It is exactly the same as regular lumber. The outside is wildfire-damaged wood, but the inside can be used as building material, so there is no warping or cracking, making it a very useful domestic wood that is reborn..."]

The Korea Forest Service emphasizes that the carbon stored in the wood can be trapped for the lifespan of the building, thus reducing carbon emissions.

The carbon storage amount of the wood used in the Forest Satellite Center is about 30 tons, equivalent to the carbon emitted by 74 cars in one year.

The Korea Forest Service announced plans to process some of the wildfire-damaged wood into lumber for use in public wooden buildings in the metropolitan area and Chungbuk.

This is KBS News, Lee Seul-ki.\

