Protest against occupation of Gaza

[Anchor]



A large-scale protest against the plan to occupy Gaza City was held in Israel.



There are concerns that Israeli hostages are in danger.



However, Prime Minister Netanyahu maintains that the only solution is to defeat Hamas.



Kim Gae-hyung from Dubai reports.



[Report]



Water cannons are fired at protesters occupying tunnels, and police cars are used to detain protesters by grabbing their arms and legs.



Protests against the Netanyahu government's plan to occupy Gaza City took place across Israel yesterday.



Family groups of hostages held by Hamas led the protests and a general strike.



Organizers reported that a total of 1 million people participated in the protests, including 500,000 in Tel Aviv.



[Einav Jangauker/Hostage Family: "We rise to save the hostages and soldiers. We demand a comprehensive and feasible agreement and an end to the war."]



However, Prime Minister Netanyahu's position remains unchanged.



He argued that ending the war without eliminating Hamas would lead to a repeat of the tragedy two years ago, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "Those who demand an end to the war without defeating Hamas are strengthening Hamas's position."]



Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry, governed by Hamas, reported that 47 people died yesterday due to attacks by the Israeli military.



They also claimed that 14 residents died in connection with the distribution of relief supplies.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



