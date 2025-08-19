Son Heung-min's assist praised
입력 2025.08.19 (04:19)
Yesterday, a teammate who scored a goal with Son Heung-min's exquisite assist said that the play became easier thanks to Son Heung-min and dedicated the glory of the goal to him.
The 'world-class' Son Heung-min's brilliant pass received praise from the local commentators, who said it was on a completely different level.
Son Heung-min also celebrated joyfully as if he had scored the goal himself.
Mathieu Choiniere, who scored his debut goal for LA FC thanks to Son Heung-min, did not forget to express his gratitude towards him.
With the infinite trust of his teammates, it seems like Son Heung-min's debut goal is just a matter of time.
[Mathieu Choiniere/LA FC: "Playing with him is just easier. You know, he makes life easier for everyone on the pitch and he's sharing his experience with us on and off the pitch and it's been amazing."]
