Viewing party scheduled for Aug. 23

입력 2025.08.19 (04:19) 수정 2025.08.19 (04:21)

This Saturday is Baseball Day.

A viewing party will be held at a theater with President Heo Koo-youn and national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun, attracting attention.

Baseball Day falls on August 23, the day when Korea won a gold medal by defeating Cuba at the Beijing Olympics.

To commemorate this day, a special event will take place at the theater with President Heo Koo-youn, a living witness of Korean baseball.

Additionally, the captain of the Korean baseball team, manager Ryu Ji-hyun, will also be present for the event.

The viewing party will highlight key points of the LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers game, include a Q&A session, and even feature a fan signing event.

