Viewing party scheduled for Aug. 23
입력 2025.08.19 (04:19) 수정 2025.08.19 (04:21)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
This Saturday is Baseball Day.
A viewing party will be held at a theater with President Heo Koo-youn and national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun, attracting attention.
Baseball Day falls on August 23, the day when Korea won a gold medal by defeating Cuba at the Beijing Olympics.
To commemorate this day, a special event will take place at the theater with President Heo Koo-youn, a living witness of Korean baseball.
Additionally, the captain of the Korean baseball team, manager Ryu Ji-hyun, will also be present for the event.
The viewing party will highlight key points of the LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers game, include a Q&A session, and even feature a fan signing event.
A viewing party will be held at a theater with President Heo Koo-youn and national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun, attracting attention.
Baseball Day falls on August 23, the day when Korea won a gold medal by defeating Cuba at the Beijing Olympics.
To commemorate this day, a special event will take place at the theater with President Heo Koo-youn, a living witness of Korean baseball.
Additionally, the captain of the Korean baseball team, manager Ryu Ji-hyun, will also be present for the event.
The viewing party will highlight key points of the LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers game, include a Q&A session, and even feature a fan signing event.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Viewing party scheduled for Aug. 23
-
- 입력 2025-08-19 04:19:48
- 수정2025-08-19 04:21:26
This Saturday is Baseball Day.
A viewing party will be held at a theater with President Heo Koo-youn and national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun, attracting attention.
Baseball Day falls on August 23, the day when Korea won a gold medal by defeating Cuba at the Beijing Olympics.
To commemorate this day, a special event will take place at the theater with President Heo Koo-youn, a living witness of Korean baseball.
Additionally, the captain of the Korean baseball team, manager Ryu Ji-hyun, will also be present for the event.
The viewing party will highlight key points of the LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers game, include a Q&A session, and even feature a fan signing event.
A viewing party will be held at a theater with President Heo Koo-youn and national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun, attracting attention.
Baseball Day falls on August 23, the day when Korea won a gold medal by defeating Cuba at the Beijing Olympics.
To commemorate this day, a special event will take place at the theater with President Heo Koo-youn, a living witness of Korean baseball.
Additionally, the captain of the Korean baseball team, manager Ryu Ji-hyun, will also be present for the event.
The viewing party will highlight key points of the LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers game, include a Q&A session, and even feature a fan signing event.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.