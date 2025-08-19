Viewing party scheduled for Aug. 23

동영상 고정 취소

This Saturday is Baseball Day.



A viewing party will be held at a theater with President Heo Koo-youn and national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun, attracting attention.



Baseball Day falls on August 23, the day when Korea won a gold medal by defeating Cuba at the Beijing Olympics.



To commemorate this day, a special event will take place at the theater with President Heo Koo-youn, a living witness of Korean baseball.



Additionally, the captain of the Korean baseball team, manager Ryu Ji-hyun, will also be present for the event.



The viewing party will highlight key points of the LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers game, include a Q&A session, and even feature a fan signing event.



