Baseball hopefuls chase dream

[Anchor]



Professional baseball is on the verge of a second consecutive year of attracting ten million spectators.



There are baseball hopefuls who have thrown down the challenge to step onto the field, even if just once.



Reporter Park Jumi met with the tryout participants who have been bulking up, losing weight, and even quitting their jobs to pursue their dreams.



[Report]



From uniforms to warm-up routines, the preparations are diverse.



Among the 19 participants who boldly threw down the challenge, only one is wearing a U.S. professional baseball uniform: Shin Woo-yeol, a former player for the Tampa Bay Rays.



He batted .400 during his time at Baejae High School but went undrafted in 2019.



In contrast, he was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2023 Major League Draft but has only been bouncing around the minor leagues.



Facing criticism for lacking strength, he has gained 20 kg for this final attempt.



[On-site: "Oh!!!"]



Every time he swings the bat, all the scouts watching nod in unison, diligently writing notes on their evaluation sheets.



[Shin Woo-yeol: "I really think this is my last chance, and coming back to Korea to challenge myself, I am preparing with a lot of desperation."]



When Sun Seong-gwon's pitch recorded a speed of 146 km/h, the crowd buzzed again.



He has appeared on entertainment programs and even quit the company he had been with for about two years, showcasing his passion for baseball, and has come this far through independent baseball.



[Sun Seong-gwon: "If I could wear a professional uniform and step onto the first team mound even just once, I would be incredibly happy, even if I were to die and come back to life."]



Among the challengers is an eighteen-year-old who traveled all the way from Canada for domestic professional baseball.



These baseball hopefuls, dreaming of becoming the second Han Sun-tae or the second Hwang Young-mook, will see the results of their desperate dreams revealed through the rookie draft on the 17th of next month.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



