[News Today] Kim Keon-hee refuses to testify again

Kim Keon-hee refuses to testify again

[LEAD]

Investigators summoned Kim Ye-seong, known as former First Lady Kim Keon-hee's butler, and shaman Jeon Seong-bae. They also questioned Kim for the second time since her detention. But what had been expected to be a face-to-face confrontation did not happen, as investigators questioned them separately. Kim, meanwhile, once again exercised her right to remain silent.



[REPORT]

The second round of interrogation since her detention. Again, Kim Keon-hee appeared for questioning in a Justice Ministry vehicle away from the public eye.



The morning interrogation lasted just an hour. Investigators pressed her on allegations of nomination meddling and election interference, which she had refused to testify on in the first round.



The investigators asked her about whether she meddled in the nominations of Gyeongsangnam-do Province Governor Park Wan-su and Gangwon-do Province Governor Kim Jin-tae as well as the Pohang mayoral election during the 2022 local elections.



The former first lady answered some of the questions, but invoked her right to remain silent on most.



In the afternoon, she was interrogated about the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation allegation.



The special counsel team asked questions on the assumption that Kim was aware of the stock manipulation, including whether she received compensation from Lee Jeong-pil, a key figure in the Deutsch Motors scandal, and whether any transactions took place.



But Kim refused to answer again.



During the six-plus-hour interrogation, which began at 10 a.m. Monday, Kim mostly replied either that she didn't know or didn't remember.



Kim Keon-hee's so-called butler Kim Ye-seong has also appeared for questioning for the first time since his detention last Friday.



The special counsel team reportedly questioned him about whether he received large investments from HS Hyosung and other large corporations using his personal ties to Kim Keon-hee. The two were not cross-examined, as they both deny any connection to each other.