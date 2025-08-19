[News Today] Former PM appears for questioning

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo appeared at the special counsel office this morning to face questioning.



Han showed up at around 9:25 a.m. as a suspect. The special counsel team sees him as a key accomplice in insurrection involved in the decision making process before and after martial law was declared.



Han is also accused of committing perjury at the Constitutional Court and in parliament for saying that he failed to perceive the martial law proclamation.