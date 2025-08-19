News Today

[News Today] Citizens seek martial law compensation

입력 2025.08.19 (17:32) 수정 2025.08.19 (17:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
A Seoul court had already ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol must pay 100-thousand won each to citizens harmed by martial law. Now more than 12-thousand plaintiffs have filed a fresh suit, this time not only against Yoon, but also his wife, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

[REPORT]
"Compensate for the suffering caused by martial law".

This time some 12-thousand citizens have gathered force. The accused is not only former President Yoon Suk Yeol but also his wife former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

Citizens say this is because Yoon declared martial law in order to prevent a special counsel investigation into his wife. They also cite circumstantial evidence of Kim's conversation with an official implicated in martial law held over a secure phone.

This is why the lawsuit sees the couple as co-illegal actors who share joint responsibility.

Kim Kyeong-ho / Lawyer
Many citizens harbor great anger against Kim Keon-hee. Martial law was triggered to cover up the so-called Kim Keon-hee risk.

Plaintiffs are demanding a 100-thousand won compensation, around 72 dollars, per person.

As 7.3 billion won, or some 5.2 million dollars, of the couple's 8 billion-won, or 5.7 million dollars, wealth belongs to Kim, if citizens win this case, damages must be paid from this sum.

The key to the case is proving the causal relationship between martial law and mental suffering.

In an earlier lawsuit filed by 104 citizens against Yoon, which also cited martial law-induced mental suffering, the court acknowledged the liability of compensation saying that even without physical evidence, clearly the plaintiffs underwent mental suffering under the rules of common experience.

However, this is only a first trial ruling, and the court has broadly acknowledged a causal link between individual suffering and martial law.

It's possible that different conclusions may arise from other lawsuits.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Citizens seek martial law compensation
    • 입력 2025-08-19 17:32:13
    • 수정2025-08-19 17:33:37
    News Today
[LEAD]
A Seoul court had already ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol must pay 100-thousand won each to citizens harmed by martial law. Now more than 12-thousand plaintiffs have filed a fresh suit, this time not only against Yoon, but also his wife, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

[REPORT]
"Compensate for the suffering caused by martial law".

This time some 12-thousand citizens have gathered force. The accused is not only former President Yoon Suk Yeol but also his wife former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

Citizens say this is because Yoon declared martial law in order to prevent a special counsel investigation into his wife. They also cite circumstantial evidence of Kim's conversation with an official implicated in martial law held over a secure phone.

This is why the lawsuit sees the couple as co-illegal actors who share joint responsibility.

Kim Kyeong-ho / Lawyer
Many citizens harbor great anger against Kim Keon-hee. Martial law was triggered to cover up the so-called Kim Keon-hee risk.

Plaintiffs are demanding a 100-thousand won compensation, around 72 dollars, per person.

As 7.3 billion won, or some 5.2 million dollars, of the couple's 8 billion-won, or 5.7 million dollars, wealth belongs to Kim, if citizens win this case, damages must be paid from this sum.

The key to the case is proving the causal relationship between martial law and mental suffering.

In an earlier lawsuit filed by 104 citizens against Yoon, which also cited martial law-induced mental suffering, the court acknowledged the liability of compensation saying that even without physical evidence, clearly the plaintiffs underwent mental suffering under the rules of common experience.

However, this is only a first trial ruling, and the court has broadly acknowledged a causal link between individual suffering and martial law.

It's possible that different conclusions may arise from other lawsuits.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검, 이상민 전 행정안전부 장관 구속기소

내란특검, 이상민 전 행정안전부 장관 구속기소
[단독] 특검, 김건희 최측근 이종호 ‘증거인멸’ 휴대전화 확보

[단독] 특검, 김건희 최측근 이종호 ‘증거인멸’ 휴대전화 확보
경북 청도서 열차에 작업자 치여…“2명 사망·5명 중경상”

경북 청도서 열차에 작업자 치여…“2명 사망·5명 중경상”
한덕수 전 총리 2차 소환…<br>김건희 “내일 불출석”

한덕수 전 총리 2차 소환…김건희 “내일 불출석”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.