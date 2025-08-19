[News Today] Citizens seek martial law compensation
입력 2025.08.19 (17:32) 수정 2025.08.19 (17:33)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A Seoul court had already ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol must pay 100-thousand won each to citizens harmed by martial law. Now more than 12-thousand plaintiffs have filed a fresh suit, this time not only against Yoon, but also his wife, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
[REPORT]
"Compensate for the suffering caused by martial law".
This time some 12-thousand citizens have gathered force. The accused is not only former President Yoon Suk Yeol but also his wife former first lady Kim Keon-hee.
Citizens say this is because Yoon declared martial law in order to prevent a special counsel investigation into his wife. They also cite circumstantial evidence of Kim's conversation with an official implicated in martial law held over a secure phone.
This is why the lawsuit sees the couple as co-illegal actors who share joint responsibility.
Kim Kyeong-ho / Lawyer
Many citizens harbor great anger against Kim Keon-hee. Martial law was triggered to cover up the so-called Kim Keon-hee risk.
Plaintiffs are demanding a 100-thousand won compensation, around 72 dollars, per person.
As 7.3 billion won, or some 5.2 million dollars, of the couple's 8 billion-won, or 5.7 million dollars, wealth belongs to Kim, if citizens win this case, damages must be paid from this sum.
The key to the case is proving the causal relationship between martial law and mental suffering.
In an earlier lawsuit filed by 104 citizens against Yoon, which also cited martial law-induced mental suffering, the court acknowledged the liability of compensation saying that even without physical evidence, clearly the plaintiffs underwent mental suffering under the rules of common experience.
However, this is only a first trial ruling, and the court has broadly acknowledged a causal link between individual suffering and martial law.
It's possible that different conclusions may arise from other lawsuits.
A Seoul court had already ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol must pay 100-thousand won each to citizens harmed by martial law. Now more than 12-thousand plaintiffs have filed a fresh suit, this time not only against Yoon, but also his wife, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
[REPORT]
"Compensate for the suffering caused by martial law".
This time some 12-thousand citizens have gathered force. The accused is not only former President Yoon Suk Yeol but also his wife former first lady Kim Keon-hee.
Citizens say this is because Yoon declared martial law in order to prevent a special counsel investigation into his wife. They also cite circumstantial evidence of Kim's conversation with an official implicated in martial law held over a secure phone.
This is why the lawsuit sees the couple as co-illegal actors who share joint responsibility.
Kim Kyeong-ho / Lawyer
Many citizens harbor great anger against Kim Keon-hee. Martial law was triggered to cover up the so-called Kim Keon-hee risk.
Plaintiffs are demanding a 100-thousand won compensation, around 72 dollars, per person.
As 7.3 billion won, or some 5.2 million dollars, of the couple's 8 billion-won, or 5.7 million dollars, wealth belongs to Kim, if citizens win this case, damages must be paid from this sum.
The key to the case is proving the causal relationship between martial law and mental suffering.
In an earlier lawsuit filed by 104 citizens against Yoon, which also cited martial law-induced mental suffering, the court acknowledged the liability of compensation saying that even without physical evidence, clearly the plaintiffs underwent mental suffering under the rules of common experience.
However, this is only a first trial ruling, and the court has broadly acknowledged a causal link between individual suffering and martial law.
It's possible that different conclusions may arise from other lawsuits.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Citizens seek martial law compensation
-
- 입력 2025-08-19 17:32:13
- 수정2025-08-19 17:33:37
[LEAD]
A Seoul court had already ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol must pay 100-thousand won each to citizens harmed by martial law. Now more than 12-thousand plaintiffs have filed a fresh suit, this time not only against Yoon, but also his wife, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
[REPORT]
"Compensate for the suffering caused by martial law".
This time some 12-thousand citizens have gathered force. The accused is not only former President Yoon Suk Yeol but also his wife former first lady Kim Keon-hee.
Citizens say this is because Yoon declared martial law in order to prevent a special counsel investigation into his wife. They also cite circumstantial evidence of Kim's conversation with an official implicated in martial law held over a secure phone.
This is why the lawsuit sees the couple as co-illegal actors who share joint responsibility.
Kim Kyeong-ho / Lawyer
Many citizens harbor great anger against Kim Keon-hee. Martial law was triggered to cover up the so-called Kim Keon-hee risk.
Plaintiffs are demanding a 100-thousand won compensation, around 72 dollars, per person.
As 7.3 billion won, or some 5.2 million dollars, of the couple's 8 billion-won, or 5.7 million dollars, wealth belongs to Kim, if citizens win this case, damages must be paid from this sum.
The key to the case is proving the causal relationship between martial law and mental suffering.
In an earlier lawsuit filed by 104 citizens against Yoon, which also cited martial law-induced mental suffering, the court acknowledged the liability of compensation saying that even without physical evidence, clearly the plaintiffs underwent mental suffering under the rules of common experience.
However, this is only a first trial ruling, and the court has broadly acknowledged a causal link between individual suffering and martial law.
It's possible that different conclusions may arise from other lawsuits.
A Seoul court had already ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol must pay 100-thousand won each to citizens harmed by martial law. Now more than 12-thousand plaintiffs have filed a fresh suit, this time not only against Yoon, but also his wife, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
[REPORT]
"Compensate for the suffering caused by martial law".
This time some 12-thousand citizens have gathered force. The accused is not only former President Yoon Suk Yeol but also his wife former first lady Kim Keon-hee.
Citizens say this is because Yoon declared martial law in order to prevent a special counsel investigation into his wife. They also cite circumstantial evidence of Kim's conversation with an official implicated in martial law held over a secure phone.
This is why the lawsuit sees the couple as co-illegal actors who share joint responsibility.
Kim Kyeong-ho / Lawyer
Many citizens harbor great anger against Kim Keon-hee. Martial law was triggered to cover up the so-called Kim Keon-hee risk.
Plaintiffs are demanding a 100-thousand won compensation, around 72 dollars, per person.
As 7.3 billion won, or some 5.2 million dollars, of the couple's 8 billion-won, or 5.7 million dollars, wealth belongs to Kim, if citizens win this case, damages must be paid from this sum.
The key to the case is proving the causal relationship between martial law and mental suffering.
In an earlier lawsuit filed by 104 citizens against Yoon, which also cited martial law-induced mental suffering, the court acknowledged the liability of compensation saying that even without physical evidence, clearly the plaintiffs underwent mental suffering under the rules of common experience.
However, this is only a first trial ruling, and the court has broadly acknowledged a causal link between individual suffering and martial law.
It's possible that different conclusions may arise from other lawsuits.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.