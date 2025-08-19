News Today

[News Today] Kim Jong-un blasts S.Korea-US drills

입력 2025.08.19 (17:32) 수정 2025.08.19 (17:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lashed out at the ongoing South Korea–U.S. joint military drills, calling them the most hostile and confrontational expression of intent. He also inspected the newly built destroyer and said he was satisfied that nuclear armament is proceeding as planned.

[REPORT]
The Korean Central News Agency has reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the new Choe Hyon-class destroyer's armed system at a dockyard in Nampo, Pyongannam-do Province on Monday, when the joint South Korea-U.S. exercises began.

During the inspection, Kim said the joint drills are the most hostile and confrontational expression of intentions by South Korea and the U.S..

He said it's the most obvious expression of their will to provoke war and the root cause of destroying regional peace and security. He added that such actions only prompt Pyongyang to rapidly expand its nuclear armament.

Targeting the drills, Kim said his country's Navy, which he has been trying to foster lately, must play a role in strengthening national defense capabilities.

The KCNA noted that upon receiving a report about the Choe Hyon destroyer, Kim was satisfied with the Navy's advancement and nuclear armament.

The Choe Hyon is a new 5,000-ton destroyer that was unveiled back in April. Pyongyang has vowed to build more destroyers of the same class by October of next year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Kim Jong-un blasts S.Korea-US drills
    • 입력 2025-08-19 17:32:31
    • 수정2025-08-19 17:33:55
    News Today

[LEAD]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lashed out at the ongoing South Korea–U.S. joint military drills, calling them the most hostile and confrontational expression of intent. He also inspected the newly built destroyer and said he was satisfied that nuclear armament is proceeding as planned.

[REPORT]
The Korean Central News Agency has reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the new Choe Hyon-class destroyer's armed system at a dockyard in Nampo, Pyongannam-do Province on Monday, when the joint South Korea-U.S. exercises began.

During the inspection, Kim said the joint drills are the most hostile and confrontational expression of intentions by South Korea and the U.S..

He said it's the most obvious expression of their will to provoke war and the root cause of destroying regional peace and security. He added that such actions only prompt Pyongyang to rapidly expand its nuclear armament.

Targeting the drills, Kim said his country's Navy, which he has been trying to foster lately, must play a role in strengthening national defense capabilities.

The KCNA noted that upon receiving a report about the Choe Hyon destroyer, Kim was satisfied with the Navy's advancement and nuclear armament.

The Choe Hyon is a new 5,000-ton destroyer that was unveiled back in April. Pyongyang has vowed to build more destroyers of the same class by October of next year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검, 이상민 전 행정안전부 장관 구속기소

내란특검, 이상민 전 행정안전부 장관 구속기소
[단독] 특검, 김건희 최측근 이종호 ‘증거인멸’ 휴대전화 확보

[단독] 특검, 김건희 최측근 이종호 ‘증거인멸’ 휴대전화 확보
경북 청도서 열차에 작업자 치여…“2명 사망·5명 중경상”

경북 청도서 열차에 작업자 치여…“2명 사망·5명 중경상”
한덕수 전 총리 2차 소환…<br>김건희 “내일 불출석”

한덕수 전 총리 2차 소환…김건희 “내일 불출석”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.