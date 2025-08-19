[News Today] Kim Jong-un blasts S.Korea-US drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lashed out at the ongoing South Korea–U.S. joint military drills, calling them the most hostile and confrontational expression of intent. He also inspected the newly built destroyer and said he was satisfied that nuclear armament is proceeding as planned.



The Korean Central News Agency has reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the new Choe Hyon-class destroyer's armed system at a dockyard in Nampo, Pyongannam-do Province on Monday, when the joint South Korea-U.S. exercises began.



During the inspection, Kim said the joint drills are the most hostile and confrontational expression of intentions by South Korea and the U.S..



He said it's the most obvious expression of their will to provoke war and the root cause of destroying regional peace and security. He added that such actions only prompt Pyongyang to rapidly expand its nuclear armament.



Targeting the drills, Kim said his country's Navy, which he has been trying to foster lately, must play a role in strengthening national defense capabilities.



The KCNA noted that upon receiving a report about the Choe Hyon destroyer, Kim was satisfied with the Navy's advancement and nuclear armament.



The Choe Hyon is a new 5,000-ton destroyer that was unveiled back in April. Pyongyang has vowed to build more destroyers of the same class by October of next year.