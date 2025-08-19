[News Today] “Half of Korean workers use AI at work”

How much are Korean workers using generative AI like ChatGPT on the job? A new survey shows more than half of them do, that's nearly double the rate in the U.S., home of the technology.



Life expectancy is essential data for calculating insurance premiums. When asked about life expectancy, generative AI immediately visualizes the data.



Im Ji-young / Korea Insurance Development Institute

It's useful for searching, summarizing materials or translating overseas materials.



ChatGPT began its service in November 2022. Two and a half years in, a survey shows that 51.8 percent of Korean workers use generative AI for work.



In the U.S., which is leading the global AI industry, the rate stands at 26.5 percent.



In Korea, the rate of the so-called heavy users using generative AI for more than an hour a day is double the figure in the U.S..



KBS News 9 (Aug., 1995)

Internet access automatically connects with just one click on this icon.



In Korea, the Internet use rate was just eight percent three years after it was commercialized.



For generative AI, the rate of usage has reached 63.5 percent in less than three years, which is more than eight times the Internet's penetration at a similar point. The use of generative AI has helped reduce work hours by 3.8 percent.



This means that employees working 40 hours a week can save one and a half hours.



Seo Dong-hyun / Bank of Korea

If we need to work 35 hours in the future, generative AI can be used to enhance flexibility.



Currently, AI is mainly used by office workers. The Bank of Korea, however, predicts that the common use of physical AI, like AI-embedded robots, will significantly affect production workers.