News 9

Korail workers killed in accident

입력 2025.08.20 (00:06)

[Anchor]

Today (Aug. 19), more workers lost their lives at a work site.

Workers who went out to inspect the Gyeongbu Line tracks were hit by a train, resulting in two deaths and five injuries.

Among these seven individuals, six are employees of subcontractors.

Authorities are investigating whether there was a violation of the Serious Accident Punishment Act.

The first report is by reporter Moon Da-ae.

[Report]

A Mugunghwa train is stopped in the middle of the tracks.

Police and fire officials are investigating the scene around the train.

Around 10:50 AM today, a Mugunghwa train that departed from Dongdaegu Station hit seven workers who were moving near the tracks in succession.

As a result of this accident, two people died, and five are receiving treatment for serious injuries at the hospital.

Among the injured, one is a Korail employee, while the others are all from subcontractors.

They were moving to inspect the slope of the Gyeongbu Line railway, which had been damaged and restored due to recent heavy rains, when the accident occurred.

The accident happened just seven minutes after the workers entered the tracks through the entrance at Namseonghyun Station.

[Noh Cheon-dae/Chief of Prevention and Safety at Cheongdo Fire Station, Gyeongbuk: "The workers were moving on foot, and the train was coming from behind, which is how we understand the accident occurred."]

Korail stated that the workers began their inspection work without blocking the train after receiving approval from the station master at Namseonghyun Station before departure.

[Noh Young-soo/Head of Safety Management Team at Korail Daegu Headquarters: "There was a track bed (away from the tracks), but we assume they walked over the gravel path. If they had moved to the track bed, there would have been no accident."]

There were about 80 passengers on the train involved in the accident, but there were no injuries reported.

As a result of this accident, over 20 KTX and regular trains were delayed for up to an hour, and train operations were normalized around 4 PM.

The police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor have formed a dedicated investigation team to determine the cause of the accident, including whether there was a violation of the Serious Accident Punishment Act.

This is KBS News, Moon Da-ae.

