POSCO E&C raided in death case

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted a search and seizure at POSCO E&C, the construction company, in relation to a fatal accident that occurred at the construction site of the Hamyang-Ulsan Expressway last month.



Due to the consecutive fatal accidents, POSCO E&C has faced two search and seizures within a week.



Reporter Kim Hyo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



This is the construction site of the Uiryeong Interchange on the Hamyang-Ulsan Expressway.



Police investigators have completed their search of the site office and are leaving.



The police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor also conducted a simultaneous search at POSCO E&C's headquarters in Incheon.



This is the second search and seizure of POSCO E&C in a week, following the one on the 12th.



The Gyeongnam Police Agency and the Changwon branch of the Ministry of Employment and Labor deployed over 50 investigators for this search.



They have initiated a forced investigation related to the death of a worker in his 60s who was caught in a drilling machine at the construction site of the Hamyang-Ulsan Expressway at the end of last month.



[Police Official/Voice Altered: "We have secured construction-related documents and safety management-related documents regarding POSCO E&C's project."]



The police have already booked two individuals, including the site manager, on charges of negligent homicide.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor has also booked Jeong Hee-min, the former president of POSCO E&C, on charges of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, and the site manager on charges of violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act.



There have been four fatal accidents at the POSCO E&C construction site this year.



In particular, just six days after the declaration of an indefinite work stoppage on the 4th, another worker was electrocuted, prompting President Lee Jae Myung to direct the preparation of sanctions, including the cancellation of POSCO E&C's construction license and a ban on public bidding.



In this regard, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yoon-deok stated at the National Assembly that it is difficult to cancel POSCO E&C's construction license under current law.



KBS News, Kim Hyo-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!