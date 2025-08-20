Safety protocol failure under probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



According to the work plan, these workers were supposed to move to the trackside embankment, not the tracks themselves, but this plan was not followed.



It is necessary to clarify why their movements deviated from the safety guidelines.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim reports.



[Report]



Approval for the slope safety inspection work at the Namseonghyun Station was granted at 8:40 AM today.



The station master authorized it after checking the inspection checklist, which included the worker movement plan and other safety-related matters.



The movement plan on this checklist stated that they would move along the 'embankment' next to the tracks, not on the tracks.



However, it appears that the workers actually moved through the tracks.



The accident point was right after the end of a curved section, making it difficult to secure visibility.



Additionally, there was a work mobile phone equipped with an app that alerts them when a train approaches, but it failed to prevent the accident.



The train involved in the accident was a low-noise electric train.



[Noh Cheon-dae/Head of Safety Prevention at Cheongdo Fire Station, Gyeongbuk: "I heard that the train is electric, so it doesn't make much noise. Therefore, we are speculating that the victims may not have been aware of it approaching."]



Among the seven workers were a Korail supervisor and a safety manager from a subcontractor.



According to regulations, a train monitor should have also be assigned to warn of any approaching trains.



Whether the work safety rules were properly followed at the time, or whether the circumstances made it impossible to adhere to the protocols, will need to be clarified through investigations.



[Kang Tae-seon/Professor of Safety Management at Seoul Cyber University: "Even if preventive measures were established in advance, there is a responsibility to ensure that supervisors and workers are capable to sufficiently understand and implement them."]



Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon stated that this accident is a regressive incident that should not have happened and that strong accountability will be pursued.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



