Korea-U.S. joint drill enters day 2

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The joint exercise "Eulji Freedom Shield" between South Korea and the United States is currently underway, but the activities to disclose the training details to the public have significantly decreased compared to last year.



It seems to be an intention to minimize actions that provoke North Korea.



Reporter Yoon Jin has the details.



[Report]



Enemy drones are flying towards Incheon Port.



The Navy and Army jointly suppress them.



As part of the Eulji Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, an integrated civil-government-military protection training was conducted at Incheon Port.



There were over 40 outdoor practical training sessions related to UFS around the exercise period.



Although about half were postponed, the total number is similar to last year.



On the other hand, the military's public relations through videos and press releases has changed.



Last year, during the first week of the exercise, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Joint Chiefs of Staff released 10 promotional materials focused on military training, but this year, there are only 3.



While last year's content showcased missile firing and airborne assaults, this year's focus is on protection training.



A Ministry of National Defense official stated, "Last year, under upper command, practical training for each unit was conducted in conjunction with UFS, and there was a lot of publicity," adding, "This year, there were no directives, but each unit is voluntarily refraining from publicity."



It appears that the training is being conducted as planned, but with the intention of not provoking North Korea.



At the start of this joint exercise, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back emphasized the need to "achieve victory with minimal casualties in the shortest time" while also stressing "crisis mitigation to prevent escalation into full-scale war."



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!