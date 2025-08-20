Sejong-Anseong collapse findings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An investigation report has been released regarding the Sejong-Anseong expressway collapse that resulted in the deaths of four people last February.



There were multiple issues identified, but it has been identified that the premature removal of the equipment that supports the structure to prevent it from toppling was a major cause.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.



[Report]



The highway deck was being constructed on top of the piers.



The structure that serves as the framework for the deck, known as a 'girder,' collapsed after tilting to one side.



The long and narrow girder can easily tilt, so anti-tipping devices are supposed to be installed to prevent this.



These include screws, known as 'screw jacks,' installed at the bottom of the girder.



However, at the accident site, these screw jacks had been removed.



Such anti-tipping devices should be removed only after pouring concrete between the girders and allowing it to set completely, but they were taken out beforehand.



60% of the total screw jacks were missing, and the anti-tipping wires had also been removed.



Hyundai Engineering, the responsible construction company, was unaware that the subcontractor had removed them.



[Oh Hong-seop/Chairman of the Construction Accident Investigation Committee: "Hyundai Engineering is supposed to conduct regular inspections. We have determined that there was a lack of management in this regard."]



The accident occurred when the launcher, which had installed the girders in the forward direction, was reversing during the process of turning around.



However, the launcher had only received safety certification for forward operations.



During the reversing process, the launcher’s support frame twisted, causing the supports to lift by as much as 15 cm, which led to the girder collapse.



The road authority, which is the ordering agency, approved the plan to use the launcher that violated safety standards.



There were also various instances of inadequate safety management oversight, including discrepancies between the launcher operator listed in the official construction plan and the operator recorded in the actual work log.



[Kim Tae-byeong/Director of Technical Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "We will demand strict measures such as business suspension, penalties, and fines, and we will promptly implement institutional improvements to prevent similar accidents from recurring."]



After a detailed investigation of the remaining columns and structures at the site following the accident, decisions will be made regarding repairs or reconstruction.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



