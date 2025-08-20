SPO begins internal probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last year, the prosecution secured bundles of cash, known as 'gwanbong-gwon', at the hideout of Jeon Seong-bae, the so-called 'Geonjin Beopsa.' KBS reported yesterday (Aug. 18) that they lost the identifying bands and stickers that were crucial for tracking the funds.



In relation to this, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has immediately begun an investigation at the direction of Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.



[Report]



Following KBS's report that the prosecution lost all the identifying bands for the 'gwanbong-gwon' found at Jeon Seong-bae's house, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has initiated an investigation.



Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho stated that it is a "very serious matter" and instructed that "all necessary measures, including fact-finding and investigation, be taken."



In December last year, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office discovered 165 million won in cash at the hideout of 'Geonjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae.



Among this, 50 million won was in the form of 'gwanbong-gwon' sealed by the Bank of Korea.



The 'gwanbong-gwon' had bands and stickers attached that could trace the cash flow.



However, during the process of counting the cash for official receipt of the seized items, an employee discarded all these identifying clues.



Four months later, when the photo of the 'gwanbong-gwon' was released to the media, the investigation team only then confirmed that the cash in question was bundled with rubber bands instead of the identifying bands.



They belatedly went to the Bank of Korea to investigate, but upon hearing that they could not confirm the 'source of funds,' they stopped the tracking.



This damage to the seized items was reported to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at the time, but no investigation was conducted according to regulations.



While the stance is that it was an employee's mistake, there are also voices questioning the intent behind it.



[Ryu Hyuk/Former Inspector of the Ministry of Justice: "If a decision was made to quietly overlook this without formal procedures, we should reconsider whether that decision was appropriate."]



By losing the tracking clues, the prosecution did not send this cash bundle case to a special investigation team.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



