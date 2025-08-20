News 9

SPO begins internal probe

입력 2025.08.20 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last year, the prosecution secured bundles of cash, known as 'gwanbong-gwon', at the hideout of Jeon Seong-bae, the so-called 'Geonjin Beopsa.' KBS reported yesterday (Aug. 18) that they lost the identifying bands and stickers that were crucial for tracking the funds.

In relation to this, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has immediately begun an investigation at the direction of Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Following KBS's report that the prosecution lost all the identifying bands for the 'gwanbong-gwon' found at Jeon Seong-bae's house, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has initiated an investigation.

Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho stated that it is a "very serious matter" and instructed that "all necessary measures, including fact-finding and investigation, be taken."

In December last year, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office discovered 165 million won in cash at the hideout of 'Geonjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae.

Among this, 50 million won was in the form of 'gwanbong-gwon' sealed by the Bank of Korea.

The 'gwanbong-gwon' had bands and stickers attached that could trace the cash flow.

However, during the process of counting the cash for official receipt of the seized items, an employee discarded all these identifying clues.

Four months later, when the photo of the 'gwanbong-gwon' was released to the media, the investigation team only then confirmed that the cash in question was bundled with rubber bands instead of the identifying bands.

They belatedly went to the Bank of Korea to investigate, but upon hearing that they could not confirm the 'source of funds,' they stopped the tracking.

This damage to the seized items was reported to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at the time, but no investigation was conducted according to regulations.

While the stance is that it was an employee's mistake, there are also voices questioning the intent behind it.

[Ryu Hyuk/Former Inspector of the Ministry of Justice: "If a decision was made to quietly overlook this without formal procedures, we should reconsider whether that decision was appropriate."]

By losing the tracking clues, the prosecution did not send this cash bundle case to a special investigation team.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SPO begins internal probe
    • 입력 2025-08-20 00:06:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last year, the prosecution secured bundles of cash, known as 'gwanbong-gwon', at the hideout of Jeon Seong-bae, the so-called 'Geonjin Beopsa.' KBS reported yesterday (Aug. 18) that they lost the identifying bands and stickers that were crucial for tracking the funds.

In relation to this, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has immediately begun an investigation at the direction of Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Following KBS's report that the prosecution lost all the identifying bands for the 'gwanbong-gwon' found at Jeon Seong-bae's house, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office has initiated an investigation.

Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho stated that it is a "very serious matter" and instructed that "all necessary measures, including fact-finding and investigation, be taken."

In December last year, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office discovered 165 million won in cash at the hideout of 'Geonjin Beopsa' Jeon Seong-bae.

Among this, 50 million won was in the form of 'gwanbong-gwon' sealed by the Bank of Korea.

The 'gwanbong-gwon' had bands and stickers attached that could trace the cash flow.

However, during the process of counting the cash for official receipt of the seized items, an employee discarded all these identifying clues.

Four months later, when the photo of the 'gwanbong-gwon' was released to the media, the investigation team only then confirmed that the cash in question was bundled with rubber bands instead of the identifying bands.

They belatedly went to the Bank of Korea to investigate, but upon hearing that they could not confirm the 'source of funds,' they stopped the tracking.

This damage to the seized items was reported to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at the time, but no investigation was conducted according to regulations.

While the stance is that it was an employee's mistake, there are also voices questioning the intent behind it.

[Ryu Hyuk/Former Inspector of the Ministry of Justice: "If a decision was made to quietly overlook this without formal procedures, we should reconsider whether that decision was appropriate."]

By losing the tracking clues, the prosecution did not send this cash bundle case to a special investigation team.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?
고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 <br>임의제거가 주요 원인”

고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 임의제거가 주요 원인”
잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력<br> 강화’로 응답…의도는?

잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력 강화’로 응답…의도는?
“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소

“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.