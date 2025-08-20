Detention sought for Geonjin Beopsa

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The investigation into the allegations of the Unification Church's interference in the People Power Party's affairs and the allegations of nomination requests is also gaining momentum.



The special prosecutor's office filed a detention warrant just one day after summoning Geonjin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae.



Next, we have reporter Jung Sang-bin.



[Report]



The special investigation team looking into the 'allegations of obstructing the resolution to lift martial law.'



So far, they have been reconstructing the situation in the National Assembly and the People Power Party during the martial law period through witness investigations, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and current lawmakers from both parties.



[Kim Ye-ji/People Power Party lawmaker/On the 11th: "They called us to the 3rd floor of the central party office several times, and it seemed there was some confusion because it kept changing."]



The location for the People Power Party's general assembly during the martial law was changed five times, which resulted in many lawmakers being unable to enter the National Assembly's main chamber, putting former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho in the spotlight as a key target of the investigation.



After the martial law, current floor leader Kwon Seong-dong also found himself at the center of the 'Unification Church-Geonjin Beopsa allegations.'



During the 2023 party leader election, there are allegations that Geun-jin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae and former Unification Church head Mr. Yoon recruited Unification Church members to help Kwon get elected.



The special investigation team is repeatedly attempting to search the People Power Party's central office to compare the party membership list with the church members.



A detention warrant was requested for key figure Jeon Seong-bae just one day after the investigation began.



According to KBS's investigation, the special investigation team has confirmed that they are using the testimony of a store employee who witnessed a close aide of Mrs. Kim exchanging an expensive bag received from the Unification Church at a Chanel store as key evidence.



The detention warrant hearing will be held the day after tomorrow (Aug. 21) morning.



This is KBS News Jung Sang-bin.



