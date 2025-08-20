Trump pledges U.S. role in Ukraine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has met with Ukrainian and European leaders, stating that the U.S. will be involved in ensuring Ukraine's security.



Additionally, there are plans for the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to meet first, followed by a trilateral meeting that includes the U.S. to discuss ways to end the war.



First, we go to Washington, where Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



President Trump gathered Ukrainian President Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.



He indicated that the U.S. would participate in ensuring Ukraine's security, even hinting at the possibility of U.S. troop deployment.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "They are the first line of defense because they are there, in Europe. But we're going to help them out also. We will be involved."]



Although not specified, a NATO-style collective defense model is being discussed.



Ukraine has also proposed purchasing $100 billion worth of U.S. weapons to secure definite safety guarantees.



However, there are still differences in positions regarding Ukraine's territorial concessions.



President Trump pressured for territorial concessions by displaying a map of Ukraine showing Russian-occupied areas at the meeting.



In contrast, President Zelensky left room for negotiation, stating that it is a matter to be resolved with President Putin.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "All these sensitive things, territorial et. cetra, we will discuss on the level of leaders during trilateral meeting."]



In response, President Trump called President Putin to coordinate a summit between Russia and Ukraine.



If an agreement is reached, he plans to hold a trilateral meeting to declare an end to the war.



There seems to be some consensus on the issue of Ukraine's security guarantees.



Now, how the borders between Ukraine and Russia can be redrawn in negotiations among the leaders will likely determine whether the war ends.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!