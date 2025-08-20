News 9

N. Korea condemns U.S.-Korea drills

[Anchor]

Nevertheless, North Korea reacted strongly to this joint exercise.

Chairman Kim Jong-un personally criticized it, calling it the most hostile expression of intent.

He also stated that a radical expansion of nuclear armament is necessary.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the story.

[Report]

On the first day of the UFs, the Korea-U.S. joint exercise, Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the Nampo shipyard in South Pyongan Province.

It was so he could inspect North Korea's new Choe Hyon destroyer.

[Korean Central TV: "(Chairman Kim Jong-un) expressed satisfaction that the important tasks of modernizing and nuclearizing our navy are being carried out step by step, as planned."]

Chairman Kim condemned the Korea-U.S. joint exercise as "the most hostile and provocative expression of intent," stating that the military displays of force by the U.S. and South Korea are a clear intention to provoke war.

He also claimed that the recent Korea-U.S. exercises included "nuclear elements," asserting the need for a "radical expansion of nuclear armament."

In particular, while inspecting the Choe Hyon destroyer, he emphasized the "nuclear armament of the navy," and has been frequently inspecting the construction sites of destroyers and nuclear submarines, ordering a further strengthening of naval power.

It appears that efforts are being focused on equipping destroyers and submarines with missiles like the KN-23, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, enabling nuclear attacks from the sea.

Sea-launched missiles can operate from far out at sea, evading surveillance by the U.S. and South Korea. It can bypass air defense networks, making interception more difficult.

In fact, recently released photos show the phased array radar cover to have been removed, and images of the combat command room suggest that the integration of a full combat system is underway.

In response to Chairman Kim's remarks, the Ministry of Unification emphasized that "the Korea-U.S. joint exercise does not intend to attack North Korea," emphasizing that it is a "defensive training exercise."

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

