Local media on Washington talks

[Anchor]

While discussions to halt the war are gaining momentum, fighting continues on the front lines, and airstrikes against civilians are ongoing.

We connect with our correspondent in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Reporter Kum Cheol-young!

How are the ongoing discussions for a ceasefire being received locally in Ukraine?

[Reporter]

Local media have been broadcasting discussions evaluating the Washington talks since this morning.

The local reactions can be summarized into three main points.

First, there is a positive assessment regarding the U.S. potentially being involved in Ukraine's security guarantees in any form.

Second, despite President Trump's mediation, there is an assessment that the gap between Ukraine and Russia's positions has not narrowed at this time.

Third, given the lack of trust in Putin, including territorial clauses in peace talks will be difficult, so the prevailing analysis is that negotiations for a ceasefire to stop the fighting may be more realistic at this point.

[Anchor]

Regardless of the discussions between leaders, fighting and airstrikes are continuing on the ground, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, at the time the White House talks were underway, Russia attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and southern Odesa with missiles and drones, resulting in numerous casualties.

In Kharkiv, a five-story apartment building where civilians reside was hit by a drone attack, leading to at least 7 deaths and 23 injuries, according to Ukrainian authorities.

It is reported that among the deceased, there is a 2-year-old child.

Ukrainian broadcasts are currently showing live coverage of the damage from the airstrikes in Kharkiv, displaying the collapsed buildings.

Energy facilities in the Odesa region were also targeted by Russian drone attacks.

This is Kum Cheol-young reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine for KBS News.

