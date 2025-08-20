Ex-PM Han summoned for questioning

동영상 고정 취소

The special investigation team for the insurrection has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for questioning again today (Aug. 19).



The special investigation team views former Prime Minister Han as an accomplice involved in the insurrection and is considering filing a detention warrant.



Reporter Han-sol has the details.



[Report]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo appeared again before the special investigation team as a suspect in the 'insurrection conspiracy' case.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "(Do you still maintain that you did not participate in or support the insurrection?) …."]



Former Prime Minister Han had suggested to former President Yoon Suk Yeol to convene a Cabinet meeting just before the declaration of martial law on December 3, which the special investigation team sees as a move intended to facilitate the martial law.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/December 11 of last year: "The intention to hold a Cabinet meeting was not to remedy the procedural flaws of the martial law."]



The special investigation team believes that retroactive signing of the martial law proclamation after the martial law was declared was also an act to remedy the legal flaws of the martial law.



CCTV footage showing the presidential office directly managing the martial law declaration documents has also been used as evidence.



Previously, the Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment motion against former Prime Minister Han, stating that there was no evidence to suggest he was aware of or actively involved in the emergency martial law.



However, the special investigation team explained that many additional pieces of evidence have been collected since the Constitutional Court's decision, and the circumstances have since changed.



The special investigation team is reviewing the filing of a detention warrant against former Prime Minister Han.



Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, who was previously arrested on charges related to key insurrection-related duties, including ordering power and water cuts to media outlets, has been referred to trial.



The special investigation team stated that the Minister of the Interior and Safety, who should protect the lives and safety of the people, participated in a rebellion that violated the Constitution.



This is Han-sol from KBS News.



