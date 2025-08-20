News 9

President urges ‘one team’ spirit

[Anchor]

Ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for the 25th, President Lee Jae Myung met with the economic delegation that will accompany him to the United States to discuss cooperation plans.

President Lee emphasized the need to turn crises, such as tariff issues, into opportunities with a "one team" spirit.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Before the Korea-U.S. summit, President Lee Jae Myung met with the accompanying business leaders.

He first expressed gratitude for the good results achieved in tariff negotiations with the help of our business leaders.

He urged that the government and businesses come together as a "one team" to prepare for the summit and create substantial outcomes this time as well.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "Both the government and businesses are facing difficulties due to changes in export conditions, but we emphasized the need to unite and turn crises into opportunities."]

Today's meeting included representatives from economic organizations such as the Federation of Korean Industries and major group leaders.

President Lee listened to specific plans from our companies regarding investments in the U.S., which had only seen broad agreements on a $350 billion investment fund.

Additionally, discussions were held on expanding economic cooperation between Korea and the U.S., focusing on industries such as shipbuilding, semiconductors, and critical minerals, which were key topics in the tariff negotiations.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "It served as a venue to confirm shipbuilding-related issues as key agenda items in wrapping up tariffs talks, including the summit."]

At this meeting, President Lee reportedly stated that regarding the 'Yellow Envelope Act,' we should align with advanced countries in terms of labor and corporate law principles.

He reiterated his commitment to passing the 'Yellow Envelope Act' and also expressed his intention to ease unnecessary regulations to reduce the burden on businesses, according to the Presidential Office.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

