Kang backs expansionary spending
입력 2025.08.20 (00:46)
Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik reaffirmed the expansionary fiscal policy, stating, "We need to revive the economy through fiscal spending."
During a press briefing held today (Aug. 19) at the Yongsan Presidential Office, he mentioned, "I do not think we can revive the economy solely through fiscal measures, but we are in a situation where we cannot revive the economy without fiscal support."
He also explained that they have no choice but to consider issuing government bonds, emphasizing that it is a matter related to the debt ratio and that they are approaching it very cautiously.
