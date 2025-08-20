News 9

Controversy over unfair contract

입력 2025.08.20 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is a controversy over the 'humiliating contract' regarding the Czech Dukovany nuclear power plant project, which the government touted as a great achievement.

It has been revealed that Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power signed an excessively unfavorable contract with the American nuclear company Westinghouse.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.

[Report]

In July of last year, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was selected as the preferred negotiator for the Czech nuclear power plant.

The competitor, American Westinghouse, filed a lawsuit claiming that Korea Hydro had misappropriated its core technology, and six months later, the two companies reached a settlement.

The details of the settlement, which were not disclosed at the time, are now coming to light.

It is reported that for each nuclear power plant exported, Korea Hydro must pay Westinghouse at least 1 trillion won for the purchase of goods and services and technology usage fees, and that they agreed to verify whether Westinghouse's technology was applied when independently developing and exporting the next-generation small modular reactors (SMR).

Moreover, it is a long-term contract lasting 50 years.

There is growing controversy over the 'humiliating contract', suggesting that they accepted excessively unfavorable conditions just to secure the nuclear power plant project.

[Kim Won-yi/Member of the National Assembly's Industry, Trade, and Energy Committee/Democratic Party: "There are concerns that the terms are excessively unfavorable."]

Korea Hydro stated that it is difficult to confirm the facts due to a confidentiality agreement, but argued that it was not a humiliating contract.

[Hwang Joo-ho/President of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power: "From the perspective of acceptance, we cannot think it is justifiable. However, we believe that the level is such that we can endure it and still make a profit."]

As it has been confirmed that Korea Hydro has decided to withdraw from the promising export market in Poland, suspicions have arisen that they may have granted Westinghouse priority access to Europe and North America.

[Jung Jin-wook/Member of the National Assembly's Industry, Trade, and Energy Committee/Democratic Party: "Are you going to withdraw from the Polish nuclear power project? Are you going to withdraw from the Polish nuclear power project?"]

[Hwang Joo-ho/President of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power: "We are currently in a state of withdrawal."]

Some in the industry evaluate this as an unavoidable choice due to the necessity of cooperation with the United States.

[Lee Jeong-ik/Professor of Nuclear and Quantum Engineering at KAIST: "Cooperation with the United States is essential for matters related to nuclear fuel supply..."]

The presidential office has instructed a thorough investigation into the overall contract.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Controversy over unfair contract
    • 입력 2025-08-20 00:46:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is a controversy over the 'humiliating contract' regarding the Czech Dukovany nuclear power plant project, which the government touted as a great achievement.

It has been revealed that Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power signed an excessively unfavorable contract with the American nuclear company Westinghouse.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.

[Report]

In July of last year, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was selected as the preferred negotiator for the Czech nuclear power plant.

The competitor, American Westinghouse, filed a lawsuit claiming that Korea Hydro had misappropriated its core technology, and six months later, the two companies reached a settlement.

The details of the settlement, which were not disclosed at the time, are now coming to light.

It is reported that for each nuclear power plant exported, Korea Hydro must pay Westinghouse at least 1 trillion won for the purchase of goods and services and technology usage fees, and that they agreed to verify whether Westinghouse's technology was applied when independently developing and exporting the next-generation small modular reactors (SMR).

Moreover, it is a long-term contract lasting 50 years.

There is growing controversy over the 'humiliating contract', suggesting that they accepted excessively unfavorable conditions just to secure the nuclear power plant project.

[Kim Won-yi/Member of the National Assembly's Industry, Trade, and Energy Committee/Democratic Party: "There are concerns that the terms are excessively unfavorable."]

Korea Hydro stated that it is difficult to confirm the facts due to a confidentiality agreement, but argued that it was not a humiliating contract.

[Hwang Joo-ho/President of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power: "From the perspective of acceptance, we cannot think it is justifiable. However, we believe that the level is such that we can endure it and still make a profit."]

As it has been confirmed that Korea Hydro has decided to withdraw from the promising export market in Poland, suspicions have arisen that they may have granted Westinghouse priority access to Europe and North America.

[Jung Jin-wook/Member of the National Assembly's Industry, Trade, and Energy Committee/Democratic Party: "Are you going to withdraw from the Polish nuclear power project? Are you going to withdraw from the Polish nuclear power project?"]

[Hwang Joo-ho/President of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power: "We are currently in a state of withdrawal."]

Some in the industry evaluate this as an unavoidable choice due to the necessity of cooperation with the United States.

[Lee Jeong-ik/Professor of Nuclear and Quantum Engineering at KAIST: "Cooperation with the United States is essential for matters related to nuclear fuel supply..."]

The presidential office has instructed a thorough investigation into the overall contract.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?
고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 <br>임의제거가 주요 원인”

고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 임의제거가 주요 원인”
잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력<br> 강화’로 응답…의도는?

잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력 강화’로 응답…의도는?
“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소

“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.