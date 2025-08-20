News 9

Gangneung reservoir hits record low

[Anchor]

In Gangneung, Gangwon Province, a severe drought has led to a water shortage situation.

Starting tomorrow (Aug. 20), a restricted water supply will be implemented, shutting off 50% of the water meters.

Reporter Noh Ji-young has the story.

[Report]

The Obong Reservoir is the largest water source in the Gangneung area.

Due to the extreme drought, the bottom has been exposed, and weeds have grown abundantly on the parched ground.

The water storage rate has dropped to 21.8%, the lowest ever recorded.

The cumulative rainfall over the past six months is at half the normal level, and there has been no significant rainfall this summer.

There are no clear forecasts for rain until next month.

At this rate, there will be enough water for only the next 25 days.

About ten public restrooms in Gangneung city have already been closed due to the water shortage.

Notices of impending closures have also been posted at beach restrooms, which are popular with vacationers.

[Seong Soon-cheol/Gyodong, Gangneung City: "(People) try to pull the door and check. Since our homes are nearby, we go home to take care of things."]

As the situation worsened, Gangneung City has finally decided to implement restricted water supply measures.

Starting tomorrow, they will forcibly shut off 50% of the water meter capacity in the Gangneung area.

In areas experiencing water shortages, they plan to supply drinking spring water.

Gangneung City has already stockpiled over 88,000 bottles of drinking spring water received from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

They are considering closing about 160 public restrooms depending on the situation.

[Kim Hong-kyu/Gangneung Mayor: "If this situation continues, it is expected that the water storage rate of the Obong Reservoir will drop to the 10% range within a week. This is a situation we have never experienced since the construction of the Obong Dam."]

If the drought is not resolved, Gangneung City plans to take additional measures to shut off 75% of the water meters, raising concerns about citizen inconvenience.

This is KBS News Noh Ji-young.

