News 9

Parties clash over law reform

입력 2025.08.20 (01:50)

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party of Korea is accelerating its legislative efforts concerning the so-called "end of insurrection."

The party has initiated legislative reforms aimed at allowing retroactive punishment, citing former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and others for allegedly committing perjury during the National Assembly's special investigation committee hearings.

The People Power Party argues that such measures are unconstitutional. Its leadership is making a full-scale effort to block the special prosecutor from conducting searches of party offices, calling the move "oppression of the opposition."

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.

[Report]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo testified in the National Assembly’s special investigation committee that he did not see the emergency martial law proclamation.

[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/February 6: "At the time the emergency martial law was declared, I was completely unaware."]

The Democratic Party intends to amend the testimony evaluation law to classify this statement as perjury, claiming it has been proven false in the special prosecutor's investigation.

Because the period of the special investigation committee has ended, current law prohibits filing a complaint, but they intend to change the law to allow for a complaint to be filed through a vote in the plenary session.

[Kim Dong-ah/Democratic Party Member: "We aim to pass the bill before the end date of the special prosecutor's investigation, and for the special counsel to also launch an investigation on this matter..."]

The party has also announced plans to amend the law to align the terms of the president and heads of public institutions. In addition, they plan to release CCTV footage from the Seoul Detention Center showing former President Yoon Suk Yeol refusing to comply with an arrest warrant.

[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "If it does not align with the national philosophy and principles, it cannot reflect the spirit of the times calling for a complete end to insurrection."]

Within the People Power Party, there are immediate claims that the amendment to the testimony evaluation law is "unconstitutional."

They argue that the constitution prohibits retroactive punishment.

However, the party leadership is focused on preventing the special prosecutor's attempts to search party offices.

They assert that the special prosecutor's investigation is oppression of the opposition and political retaliation, claiming that a half-hearted president, who only looks to his support base, is at the center of all the national governance issues.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "Is Lee Jae Myung still under the impression that he is not the President of the Republic of Korea but rather the leader of the Democratic Party?"]

The People Power Party has organized its members into teams and is on standby until tomorrow (Aug. 20), which is the deadline for the search warrant.

This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae reporting.

공지·정정

