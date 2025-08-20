Song Seong-moon eyes U.S. debut

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kiwoom Heroes' Song Seong-mun has expressed his intention to explore opportunities to enter the U.S. stage, following in the footsteps of team seniors like Park Byung-ho and Kim Ha-seong.



It is a commendable challenge, but if even Song Seong-mun leaves, the bottom-ranked Kiwoom will inevitably face a loss of strength, raising concerns already.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Kang Jung-ho, Park Byung-ho, and Kim Ha-seong have all stepped onto the Major League stage after achieving 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases while with Kiwoom.



Now, with Song Seong-mun announcing that he will apply for a private bidding and posting after achieving 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season, there is growing interest in whether this strange coincidence will continue.



[Song Seong-mun/Kiwoom/Last month: "(Kim Ha-seong) told me it would be good to take on the challenge when the opportunity rises, so I thought if I get the chance, there's no reason to refuse."]



Given that Song Seong-mun can play various infield positions and is known for his thorough self-management, there is a possibility of him entering the big leagues, but the problem lies with Kiwoom.



This season, Song Seong-mun has recorded a WAR of 6.22, ranking first among all batters in the league in terms of contribution to wins compared to replacement players.



However, the overall WAR of the Kiwoom lineup is 3.54, and if Song Seong-mun leaves, it will drop into the negatives, making a decline in strength unavoidable.



It is also uncertain whether the posting amount the club receives upon Song Seong-mun's entry into the big leagues will lead to further investment.



Kiwoom has sent five players to the Major League and earned about 62 billion won, but only utilized 2.5 billion won, which is just 4% of that, for external free agent signings.



There are also speculations about Kiwoom's intentions, as they signed Song Seong-mun to a multi-year contract worth 12 billion won, with conditions that would void the contract if he enters the Major League, claiming he is an important player for the team.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



