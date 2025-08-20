Asani leaves Gwangju for Esteghlal
입력 2025.08.20 (02:35)
Gwangju FC, which has been struggling over Asani's transfer, has decided to let him go for a transfer fee of 1.4 billion won.
Asani, Gwangju's ace who scored the most goals in the team with 8 goals in 22 matches this season.
On the 3rd, after unilaterally announcing his transfer to Iran's Esteghlal without consulting Gwangju, he missed team training citing health reasons, leading to a 'strike controversy'.
The gap in the transfer fees considered by both clubs was significant, and just as it seemed that Asani would remain with Gwangju, Esteghlal accepted Gwangju's demand for a one-time payment of 1 million dollars last night, leading to a sudden transfer decision.
Although the transfer process caused some confusion, Asani, who left a large transfer fee for financially struggling Gwangju, is scheduled to say goodbye to the team today and depart for Iran tomorrow.
Gwangju FC, which has been struggling over Asani's transfer, has decided to let him go for a transfer fee of 1.4 billion won.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.