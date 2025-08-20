Asani leaves Gwangju for Esteghlal

동영상 고정 취소

Gwangju FC, which has been struggling over Asani's transfer, has decided to let him go for a transfer fee of 1.4 billion won.



Asani, Gwangju's ace who scored the most goals in the team with 8 goals in 22 matches this season.



On the 3rd, after unilaterally announcing his transfer to Iran's Esteghlal without consulting Gwangju, he missed team training citing health reasons, leading to a 'strike controversy'.



The gap in the transfer fees considered by both clubs was significant, and just as it seemed that Asani would remain with Gwangju, Esteghlal accepted Gwangju's demand for a one-time payment of 1 million dollars last night, leading to a sudden transfer decision.



Although the transfer process caused some confusion, Asani, who left a large transfer fee for financially struggling Gwangju, is scheduled to say goodbye to the team today and depart for Iran tomorrow.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!