News 9

Putin agrees to meet Zelensky

입력 2025.08.20 (02:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Putin of Russia has agreed to meet with President Zelensky.

However, there still seems to be a significant gap in positions regarding the handling of Russian-occupied territories and the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine.

This is Song Young-seok reporting from Berlin.

[Report]

President Putin has also conveyed to President Trump his intention to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky within the next two weeks.

[Yuri Ushakov/Russian Kremlin Foreign Policy Advisor: "(During the U.S.-Russia leaders' call), the idea was discussed that it would be worthwhile to explore the possibility of raising the level of representatives from the Ukrainian and Russian sides."]

President Zelensky has also withdrawn his previous condition of a ceasefire before negotiations.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "If Ukraine proposes conditions like a ceasefire, Russia will present 100 conditions. I believe both sides should meet without any conditions."]

A neutral country like Switzerland, or Turkey, where the two countries have conducted prisoner exchange negotiations, are being mentioned as potential venues for the talks.

If the talks take place, heated negotiations are expected over the status of eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, currently occupied by Russia.

Russia is also closely watching the security guarantee measures for Ukraine, which the U.S. and Europe seem to have somewhat agreed upon.

Russia issued a statement around the time European leaders arrived at the White House, firmly rejecting any scenario of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine.

Russia has raised its voice, urging Europe to withdraw from negotiations, accusing it of recklessly continuing a gamble by putting Ukraine at the forefront, but Europe also remains skeptical about whether President Putin is genuinely willing to end the war.

This is Song Young-seok from KBS News in Berlin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Putin agrees to meet Zelensky
    • 입력 2025-08-20 02:35:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Putin of Russia has agreed to meet with President Zelensky.

However, there still seems to be a significant gap in positions regarding the handling of Russian-occupied territories and the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine.

This is Song Young-seok reporting from Berlin.

[Report]

President Putin has also conveyed to President Trump his intention to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky within the next two weeks.

[Yuri Ushakov/Russian Kremlin Foreign Policy Advisor: "(During the U.S.-Russia leaders' call), the idea was discussed that it would be worthwhile to explore the possibility of raising the level of representatives from the Ukrainian and Russian sides."]

President Zelensky has also withdrawn his previous condition of a ceasefire before negotiations.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "If Ukraine proposes conditions like a ceasefire, Russia will present 100 conditions. I believe both sides should meet without any conditions."]

A neutral country like Switzerland, or Turkey, where the two countries have conducted prisoner exchange negotiations, are being mentioned as potential venues for the talks.

If the talks take place, heated negotiations are expected over the status of eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, currently occupied by Russia.

Russia is also closely watching the security guarantee measures for Ukraine, which the U.S. and Europe seem to have somewhat agreed upon.

Russia issued a statement around the time European leaders arrived at the White House, firmly rejecting any scenario of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine.

Russia has raised its voice, urging Europe to withdraw from negotiations, accusing it of recklessly continuing a gamble by putting Ukraine at the forefront, but Europe also remains skeptical about whether President Putin is genuinely willing to end the war.

This is Song Young-seok from KBS News in Berlin.
송영석
송영석 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?
고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 <br>임의제거가 주요 원인”

고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 임의제거가 주요 원인”
잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력<br> 강화’로 응답…의도는?

잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력 강화’로 응답…의도는?
“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소

“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.