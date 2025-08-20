Trump, Zelensky hold friendly talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelensky was a complete turnaround from the diplomatic disaster recorded during their encounter earlier this year.



Dressed in a formal suit, President Zelensky repeatedly expressed his gratitude and praise to President Trump, who responded with courtesy.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.



[Report]



A U.S. reporter compliments Ukrainian President Zelensky, who is dressed in a black suit.



[Brian Glenn/'Real America Voice' Reporter: "First of all, President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit."]



This is the same reporter who pointed out President Zelensky's combat uniform six months ago, and after apologizing for that incident, Zelensky responded jokingly.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I said the same thing. And he’s the one that attacked you last time. (I remember.)"]



[Brian Glenn/'Real America Voice' Reporter: "I apologize. You look wonderful."]



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "And you are in the same suit. You see I changed, you have not."]



The friendly atmosphere continued throughout the meeting.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "My wife, the First Lady of Ukraine, she gave this letter. It's not to you, it's to your wife."]



Having been reprimanded for not showing gratitude during the February meeting, Zelensky seemed eager to make amends, repeating the words "thank you" six times in about a minute of remarks directed at the U.S.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Thank you so much Mr. President. First, thank you for the invitation, and thank you very much for your efforts."]



Trump appeared more relaxed, showing friendliness by patting Zelensky on the shoulder.



European leaders also contributed to lightening the atmosphere by expressing their gratitude to Trump.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!