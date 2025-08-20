News 9

Yellow Envelope Bill protested

입력 2025.08.20 (02:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung is showing his determination as the National Assembly vote on the Yellow Envelope Bill approaches.

The backlash from the business community is also growing.

They are demanding that the bill be revised over time.

However, the ruling party's stance remains unchanged, and the government plans to create a manual to supplement it.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

Business group representatives and opposition lawmakers filled the steps in front of the National Assembly.

Holding black signs, they repeatedly appealed for revisions to the Yellow Envelope Bill.

[Lee Dong-geun/Korea Enterprises Federation Vice President: "We strongly condemn the National Assembly for ignoring the demands of the business community and pushing forward with the bill reflecting only the demands of the labor sector."]

While they respect the intent of the law and do not demand its withdrawal, they strongly requested that business decisions of companies be excluded from the scope of labor disputes and that the definition of the primary employer be maintained as it is.

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea also visited the National Assembly to express concerns to the ruling party.

[James Kim/American Chamber of Commerce in Korea President: "We are concerned that the passage of the Yellow Envelope Act in the National Assembly could affect Korea's reputation as a regional hub."]

Small and medium-sized enterprises, which have a high proportion of subcontractors, urged for measures to minimize confusion, such as postponing the implementation date by more than a year.

In response, Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon stated that he would prepare a manual and guidelines to resolve uncertainties before the law's implementation, indicating an effort to appease the business community.

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor: "There are concerns that employers will have no means of counteraction even if workers engage in illegal strikes, but no government condones illegal actions."]

As the labor sector continues to hold press conferences urging the swift passage of the original bill without revisions, the ruling party reaffirmed its plan to process the Yellow Envelope Bill in the plenary session.

The bill is scheduled to be presented at the National Assembly plenary session on the 23rd.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yellow Envelope Bill protested
    • 입력 2025-08-20 02:50:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung is showing his determination as the National Assembly vote on the Yellow Envelope Bill approaches.

The backlash from the business community is also growing.

They are demanding that the bill be revised over time.

However, the ruling party's stance remains unchanged, and the government plans to create a manual to supplement it.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

Business group representatives and opposition lawmakers filled the steps in front of the National Assembly.

Holding black signs, they repeatedly appealed for revisions to the Yellow Envelope Bill.

[Lee Dong-geun/Korea Enterprises Federation Vice President: "We strongly condemn the National Assembly for ignoring the demands of the business community and pushing forward with the bill reflecting only the demands of the labor sector."]

While they respect the intent of the law and do not demand its withdrawal, they strongly requested that business decisions of companies be excluded from the scope of labor disputes and that the definition of the primary employer be maintained as it is.

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea also visited the National Assembly to express concerns to the ruling party.

[James Kim/American Chamber of Commerce in Korea President: "We are concerned that the passage of the Yellow Envelope Act in the National Assembly could affect Korea's reputation as a regional hub."]

Small and medium-sized enterprises, which have a high proportion of subcontractors, urged for measures to minimize confusion, such as postponing the implementation date by more than a year.

In response, Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon stated that he would prepare a manual and guidelines to resolve uncertainties before the law's implementation, indicating an effort to appease the business community.

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor: "There are concerns that employers will have no means of counteraction even if workers engage in illegal strikes, but no government condones illegal actions."]

As the labor sector continues to hold press conferences urging the swift passage of the original bill without revisions, the ruling party reaffirmed its plan to process the Yellow Envelope Bill in the plenary session.

The bill is scheduled to be presented at the National Assembly plenary session on the 23rd.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?
고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 <br>임의제거가 주요 원인”

고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 임의제거가 주요 원인”
잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력<br> 강화’로 응답…의도는?

잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력 강화’로 응답…의도는?
“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소

“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.