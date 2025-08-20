Yellow Envelope Bill protested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung is showing his determination as the National Assembly vote on the Yellow Envelope Bill approaches.



The backlash from the business community is also growing.



They are demanding that the bill be revised over time.



However, the ruling party's stance remains unchanged, and the government plans to create a manual to supplement it.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



Business group representatives and opposition lawmakers filled the steps in front of the National Assembly.



Holding black signs, they repeatedly appealed for revisions to the Yellow Envelope Bill.



[Lee Dong-geun/Korea Enterprises Federation Vice President: "We strongly condemn the National Assembly for ignoring the demands of the business community and pushing forward with the bill reflecting only the demands of the labor sector."]



While they respect the intent of the law and do not demand its withdrawal, they strongly requested that business decisions of companies be excluded from the scope of labor disputes and that the definition of the primary employer be maintained as it is.



The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea also visited the National Assembly to express concerns to the ruling party.



[James Kim/American Chamber of Commerce in Korea President: "We are concerned that the passage of the Yellow Envelope Act in the National Assembly could affect Korea's reputation as a regional hub."]



Small and medium-sized enterprises, which have a high proportion of subcontractors, urged for measures to minimize confusion, such as postponing the implementation date by more than a year.



In response, Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon stated that he would prepare a manual and guidelines to resolve uncertainties before the law's implementation, indicating an effort to appease the business community.



[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor: "There are concerns that employers will have no means of counteraction even if workers engage in illegal strikes, but no government condones illegal actions."]



As the labor sector continues to hold press conferences urging the swift passage of the original bill without revisions, the ruling party reaffirmed its plan to process the Yellow Envelope Bill in the plenary session.



The bill is scheduled to be presented at the National Assembly plenary session on the 23rd.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



