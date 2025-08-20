News 9

Life insurance adds partial annuity

입력 2025.08.20 (02:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Whole life insurance beneficiaries will now be able to receive part of the death benefit as an annuity while the policyholder is still alive.

Reporter Choi In-young will explain in detail.

[Report]

Let’s assume the death benefit is 100 million won.

Originally, this money would be paid out after the policyholder's death. However, going forward, it can be divided into two parts.

A portion to be received as an annuity during the policyholder's lifetime, and the remaining portion to be received as a death benefit after their passing.

The annuitization can be up to 90 million won, which is 90% of the total death benefit.

Let’s say 30 million won is kept as the death benefit, and 70 million won is annuitized.

If the fixed interest rate is 7.5% and the premiums hae been fully paid for 20 years, starting from age 55, the policyholder will receive 140,000 won monthly for 20 years.

From age 65, they will receive 180,000 won monthly for 20 years, and from age 75, they will receive 220,000 won monthly for 20 years.

If the death benefit is 300 million won, the annuity will also be three times that amount.

This year, the average monthly pension from the National Pension is about 660,000 won.

[Lee Jeong-hwan/Hanyang University Professor of Economics and Finance: "For those facing economic risks or inheritance issues due to sudden death, extending whole life insurance is advisable, but if there are concerns about living expenses, converting it into an annuity can also be beneficial."]

In the previous example, the total premium paid is 20.88 million won.

Even at the lowest payout starting from age 55, they will receive 32.74 million won for 20 years.

There will be no situation where they receive less than the premiums paid.

However, it will always be less than the death benefit.

Those aged 55 and above who have fully paid their premiums can apply.

Five life insurance companies, including Hanwha, Samsung, Kyobo, Shinhan, and KB, will start this new policy in October, and other insurance companies will join sequentially.

Eligibility will be individually notified by the insurance companies.

Applications can be withdrawn within 30 days.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Life insurance adds partial annuity
    • 입력 2025-08-20 02:50:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

Whole life insurance beneficiaries will now be able to receive part of the death benefit as an annuity while the policyholder is still alive.

Reporter Choi In-young will explain in detail.

[Report]

Let’s assume the death benefit is 100 million won.

Originally, this money would be paid out after the policyholder's death. However, going forward, it can be divided into two parts.

A portion to be received as an annuity during the policyholder's lifetime, and the remaining portion to be received as a death benefit after their passing.

The annuitization can be up to 90 million won, which is 90% of the total death benefit.

Let’s say 30 million won is kept as the death benefit, and 70 million won is annuitized.

If the fixed interest rate is 7.5% and the premiums hae been fully paid for 20 years, starting from age 55, the policyholder will receive 140,000 won monthly for 20 years.

From age 65, they will receive 180,000 won monthly for 20 years, and from age 75, they will receive 220,000 won monthly for 20 years.

If the death benefit is 300 million won, the annuity will also be three times that amount.

This year, the average monthly pension from the National Pension is about 660,000 won.

[Lee Jeong-hwan/Hanyang University Professor of Economics and Finance: "For those facing economic risks or inheritance issues due to sudden death, extending whole life insurance is advisable, but if there are concerns about living expenses, converting it into an annuity can also be beneficial."]

In the previous example, the total premium paid is 20.88 million won.

Even at the lowest payout starting from age 55, they will receive 32.74 million won for 20 years.

There will be no situation where they receive less than the premiums paid.

However, it will always be less than the death benefit.

Those aged 55 and above who have fully paid their premiums can apply.

Five life insurance companies, including Hanwha, Samsung, Kyobo, Shinhan, and KB, will start this new policy in October, and other insurance companies will join sequentially.

Eligibility will be individually notified by the insurance companies.

Applications can be withdrawn within 30 days.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?
고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 <br>임의제거가 주요 원인”

고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 임의제거가 주요 원인”
잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력<br> 강화’로 응답…의도는?

잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력 강화’로 응답…의도는?
“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소

“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.