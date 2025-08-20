News 9

Low birth rates lead to teacher cuts

입력 2025.08.20 (03:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the impact of low birth rates leads to more school closures, the government is proceeding with reductions in the number of teachers.

However, there are opposing voices not only from teacher organizations but also from local education offices.

Reporter Go Ah-reum reports on the reasons behind this.

[Report]

The effects of low birth rates first hit schools in rural areas.

This year, 49 schools across the country are closing, and there are 182 elementary schools with no new students.

Although the total number of students has just surpassed 5 million this year, it is projected to decrease by nearly 800,000 in four years.

The Ministry of Education has also reduced the number of public school teachers by 1.8% this year, following a 1.3% reduction in 2023 and a 1.6% reduction last year, totaling over 4,800 teachers.

Recently, with the announcement of further reductions for next year, there has been public backlash from local education offices.

[Lee Sang-soo/Director of Education Policy at Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education: "If we reduce the number of teachers in advance to prepare for the decrease in student numbers, it will result in current students not receiving quality education..."]

Teacher organizations are also opposing the reduction of teachers, arguing that it will lower the quality of education.

They point out that nearly 2 out of 10 classes are still overcrowded, indicating that there is not an excess of teachers.

Choi Kyo-jin, the nominee for Minister of Education, has opposed teacher reductions during his tenure as the superintendent of education in Sejong City.

He was the first in the country to set the number of students per class for grades 1 and 2 in elementary schools to be below 20.

[Choi Kyo-jin/Minister of Education nominee/March 2022: "(Having fewer than 20 students per class) is an issue that should naturally be pursued in terms of children's health and basic academic skills..."]

There is also a widely held view that reducing teacher numbers in response to low birth rates is an unavoidable policy direction.

An important task lies ahead for the newly appointed head of education.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Low birth rates lead to teacher cuts
    • 입력 2025-08-20 03:34:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the impact of low birth rates leads to more school closures, the government is proceeding with reductions in the number of teachers.

However, there are opposing voices not only from teacher organizations but also from local education offices.

Reporter Go Ah-reum reports on the reasons behind this.

[Report]

The effects of low birth rates first hit schools in rural areas.

This year, 49 schools across the country are closing, and there are 182 elementary schools with no new students.

Although the total number of students has just surpassed 5 million this year, it is projected to decrease by nearly 800,000 in four years.

The Ministry of Education has also reduced the number of public school teachers by 1.8% this year, following a 1.3% reduction in 2023 and a 1.6% reduction last year, totaling over 4,800 teachers.

Recently, with the announcement of further reductions for next year, there has been public backlash from local education offices.

[Lee Sang-soo/Director of Education Policy at Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education: "If we reduce the number of teachers in advance to prepare for the decrease in student numbers, it will result in current students not receiving quality education..."]

Teacher organizations are also opposing the reduction of teachers, arguing that it will lower the quality of education.

They point out that nearly 2 out of 10 classes are still overcrowded, indicating that there is not an excess of teachers.

Choi Kyo-jin, the nominee for Minister of Education, has opposed teacher reductions during his tenure as the superintendent of education in Sejong City.

He was the first in the country to set the number of students per class for grades 1 and 2 in elementary schools to be below 20.

[Choi Kyo-jin/Minister of Education nominee/March 2022: "(Having fewer than 20 students per class) is an issue that should naturally be pursued in terms of children's health and basic academic skills..."]

There is also a widely held view that reducing teacher numbers in response to low birth rates is an unavoidable policy direction.

An important task lies ahead for the newly appointed head of education.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.
고아름
고아름 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?

작업계획서에는 ‘선로 옆으로 이동’…지침 왜 어겼나?
고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 <br>임의제거가 주요 원인”

고속도로 붕괴 “전도방지시설 임의제거가 주요 원인”
잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력<br> 강화’로 응답…의도는?

잇단 대화 손짓에도 ‘핵무력 강화’로 응답…의도는?
“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소

“한덕수도 ‘내란 공범’”…이상민 전 장관 구속기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.