Lotte in crisis after 9th loss

Lotte, which has recently fallen into a long losing streak, is now seeing warning signs not only for third place but also for its chances in fall baseball. The team failed to turn things around in its game against LG.



The outcome came down to defensive focus.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim reports.



[Report]



The big match between LG and Lotte at Jamsil was a weekday evening game, but it boasted a hot atmosphere with a full crowd.



The turning point in the initially tight game flow was focused defense.



In the top of the 4th inning, with one out and a runner on first for Lotte, Park Chan-hyung hit a well-placed ball, but LG center fielder Park Hae-min made a picture-perfect sliding catch to snag the ball and turn it into an out.



This was a decisive defense that doused Lotte's hopes of gaining offensive momentum.



In contrast, Lotte conceded the first run due to a defensive lapse.



In the bottom of the 4th inning, with two outs and a runner on first, Oh Ji-hwan hit a timely single in front of the center fielder.



With a hit-and-run play in effect, the runner on first, Kim Hyun-soo, started quickly, but while Lotte's Hwang Seong-bin's throw and the relay play were somewhat delayed, Kim Hyun-soo crossed home plate first, and Oh Ji-hwan sprinted to third base.



Lotte's disappointing defense also caught them in the 5th inning.



In a crisis with runners on second and third, they set up a defensive strategy against LG's Moon Seong-joo, but Moon hit a two-run timely single that went over the second baseman's head.



Lotte failed to score even a single run in the 6th inning with a one-out bases loaded opportunity, leading to their own demise.



Ultimately, Lotte suffered a complete defeat to LG, falling into a 9-game losing streak.



Meanwhile, starting today, check swing video reviews have been implemented, and SSG's Oh Tae-gon hit a dramatic game-tying three-run home run after being ruled a no swing in the 8th inning.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



