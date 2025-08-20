Son Heung-min craze hits U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min of LA FC in Major League Soccer has been selected for the Round Best Eleven just two games after joining the team.



As praise for his skills and character pours in, Son Heung-min's popularity in the United States is exceeding expectations.



This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.



[Report]



Son Heung-min's selfless play, which created a perfect chance for his teammate after drawing two defenders, is making headlines every day.



The highlights of his debut match and his first assist in the U.S. have gone viral, with over 4 million views on YouTube.



Showing off his world-class prowess, Son Heung-min has proudly made it to the league's Best Eleven just two games after joining.



Local soccer experts have praised Son Heung-min's charm and leadership, noting that he has quickly become a key player for the team in less than two weeks since his arrival.



[Sacha Kljestan/Former U.S. National Soccer Team: "I think it's also just his selfless nature that he wants to help his team win the games. He doesn't want to be the superstar that everybody talks about. He wants to make people happy. He said he knows he's an entertainer but it's also important to endear yourself to your teammates so that they understand you care."]



The Son Heung-min effect is beyond imagination, not only in terms of skill but also in marketing.



Last week, Son Heung-min’s jersey was the top-selling across all sports in the U.S., and it has sold out, making it hard to find.



The upcoming first pitch for the LA Dodgers on the 28th of this month is already generating a lot of interest.



Twelve years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo, known as Son Heung-min's idol, took the mound for the Dodgers, creating a warm moment with the then-popular star Puig. This time, it seems that a first meeting between superstars Son Heung-min and Shohei Ohtani from Korea and Japan will take place.



The Son Heung-min craze, which is sweeping across American sports beyond soccer, is just beginning.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



